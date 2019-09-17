{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS 92.5, FONDA-JOHNSTOWN 65.5

Home Team: Glens Falls

200 Medley Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Dobert, Maier, Heyman, Murray) 2:08.93, 2. Glens Falls 2:18.35, 3. Glens Falls 2:19.39.

200 Freestyle: 1. Kailey Gayton (GF) 2:15.40, 2. Rowan Davidson (GF) 2:20.44, 3. Reagan Rath (GF) 2:25.19.

200 Individual Medley: 1. Ella Wolfstich (GF) 2:32.75, 2. Scout Huckans (FJ) 2:48.57, 3. Grace Gohn (GF) 2:52.15.

50 Freestyle: 1. Madison Maier (GF) 27.31. 2. Kacie Wolfstich (GF) 29.07. 3. Regan Kaiser (GF) 29.19.

100 Butterfly: 1. Ahva Heyman (GF) 1:11.79, 2. Scout Huckans (FJ) 1:18.47, 3. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:21.30.

100 Freestyle: 1. Ella Wolfstich (GF) 59.95, 2. Adler Palmer (GF) 1:06.87, 3. Julia Norris (FJ) 1:09.48.

500 Freestyle: 1. Reagan Rath (GF) 6:33.11, 2. Delaney Grady (FJ) 8:05.08, 3. Molly Kowalczyk (FJ) 8:24.92.

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Wolfstich, Davidson, Kaiser, Heyman) 1:55.67, 2. Glens Falls 2:02.94, 3. Fonda-Johnstown 2:25.28.

100 Backstroke: 1. Grace Gohn (GF) 1:19.11, 2. Julia Norris (FJ) 1:19.75,

100 Breaststroke: 1. Jenna Weaver (FJ) 1:38.71, 2. Cayler Fagan (FJ) 1:39.04, 3. Emma VanGorder (FJ) 1:41.11.

400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Fonda-Johnstown (Huckans, Rizzo, Atwood, Norris) 4:43.68, 2. Fonda-Johnstown 5:48.53

Records: Glens Falls 1-0. Fonda-Johnstown 1-1.

