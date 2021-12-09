ROUNDUP: Glens Falls cruises past Hudson Falls-SGF

GLENS FALLS 99,
HUDSON FALLS-SGF 67
Home Team: Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Guilett, Frandsen, Talbot, Stevens) 2:10.12, 2. Glens Falls 2:11.88, 3. Hudson Falls-S. Glens Falls 2:12.66,
200 Freestyle — 1. Joe Flood (GF) 2:11.88, 2. Camden Barry (GF) 2:19.91, 3. Jack Bordeau (GF) 2:29.76.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Ryan Rawson (GF) 2:25.14, 2. Tiernan Talbot (GF) 2:39.88, 3. Jackson Menard (GF) 2:50.28.
50 Freestyle — 1. Carson Rath (GF) 23.70, 2. Liam McPhee (HF-SGF) 26.73, 3. Heath Borgos (GF) 27.59.
Diving — 1. Aidan Murphy (GF) 161.35, 2. Gage Carson (HF-SGF) 129.40, 3. Shawn Thompson (HF-SGF) 102.70.
100 Butterfly — 1. Julian Stedman (GF) 1:05.87, 2. Aiden Dwyer (GF) 1:18.78, 3. Nick Harrington (HF-SGF) 1:20.78.
100 Freestyle — 1. Carson Rath (GF) 52.75, 2. Jack Putnam (GF) 57.67, 3. Henry Guilett (GF) 1:06.47.
500 Freestyle — 1. Greg Frandsen (GF) 6:05.47, 2. Luke Stevens (GF) 7:12.29, 3. Nate Donlon (GF) 8:32.98.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls (Harrington, Shaw, Brayton, McPhee) 1:58.50, 2. Glens Falls 2:01.47, 3. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 2:08.38.
100 Backstroke — 1. Miko Viduya (HF-SGF) 1:35.72, 2. Logan Kibling (HF-SGF) 1:41.09.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Scott Brayton (HF-SGF) 1:27.69, 2. Gage Carson (HF-SGF) 1:29.42, 3. Nate Donlon (GF) 1:38.82.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls (Kibling, Harrington, Eldred, Ramos) 5:45.92.
Records — Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 0-2 , Glens Falls 1-0
GLOVERSVILLE-MAYFIELD 94,
QUEENSBURY 74
Home Team: Queensbury
200 Medley Relay — 1. Gloversville-Mayfield (Oathout, Dillenback, Armstrong, Oathout) 1:53.21, 2. Queensbury 1:57.50, 3. Queensbury 2:12.76,
200 Freestyle — 1. Kazuma Lomanto (GM) 2:09.29, 2. Matthew Konakov (GM) 2:15.06, 3. Justin Krawczeski (GM) 2:27.65.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Alex Payne (GM) 2:32.45, 2. Logan Oathout (GM) 2:36.36, 3. CJ VanGuilder (Q) 2:37.85.
50 Freestyle — 1. Noah Crandall (Q) 24.85, 2. Lukas Oathout (GM) 25.47, 3. Aidan Armstrong (GM) 26.00.
100 Butterfly — 1. Aidan Armstrong (GM) 1:06.92, 2. Kazuma Lomanto (GM) 1:07.05, 3. Michael Noble (Q) 1:11.98.
100 Freestyle — 1. Dane Dillenback (GM) 49.35, 2. Louis Allison (Q) 1:02.46, 3. Harrison Sullivan (Q) 1:06.05.
500 Freestyle — 1. Alex Payne (GM) 5:59.98, 2. Matthew Konakov (GM) 6:23.82, 3. Aidan Brown (Q) 6:57.58.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Gloversville-Mayfield (Dillenback, Oathout, Lomanto, Payne) 1:41.23, 2. Queensbury 1:53.06, 3. Queensbury 1:54.02.
100 Backstroke — 1. Dane Dillenback (GM) 1:03.88, 2. Lukas Oathout (GM) 1:12.33, 3. Jake McCurry (Q) 1:13.42.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Noah Crandall (Q) 1:11.95, 2. Logan Oathout (GM) 1:15.10, 3. Carlos Sanchez-Martinez (Q) 1:22.13.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Queensbury (Sullivan, Allison, Langford, Crandall) 4:15.53, 2. Queensbury 4:51.95, 3. Queensbury 5:04.12
Records — Queensbury 0-2, Gloversville-Mayfield 1-0.