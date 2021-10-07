ROUNDUP: Bearor, Giumarra, Knill lead QHS to victory

QUEENSBURY 85, GLENS FALLS 68
Home Team: Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay — 1. Queensbury (Johnston, Roberts, Muldner, Giumarra) 2:08.42; 2. Queensbury 2:15.74; 3. Glens Falls 2:29.73.
200 Freestyle — 1. Anna Bearor (Q) 2:07.57; 2. Kailey Gayton (GF) 2:16.35; 3. Carys Bartlett (Q) 2:25.47.
200 IM — 1. Alexis Knill (Q) 2:46.79; 2. Emma Canale (GF) 2:49.85; 3. Arabelle Barnaby-Wood (Q) 2:51.07.
50 Freestyle — 1. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 27.71; 2. Allie Johnston (Q) 28.07; 3. Claire Seleen (GF) 29.22.
100 Butterfly — 1. Alexis Knill (Q) 1:19.68; 2. Lauren Linehan (Q) 1:26.97.
100 Freestyle — 1. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 1:00.85; 2. Kailey Gayton (GF) 1:01.68; 3. Reilley Brodt (Q) 1:05.94.
500 Freestyle — 1. Anna Bearor (Q) 5:45.98; 2. Claire Seleen (GF) 6:21.32; 3. Emma Canale (GF) 6:30.25.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Queensbury (Cox, Bartlett, Knill, Giumarra) 1:58.47; 2. Glens Falls 2:00.94; 3. Queensbury 2:13.77.
100 Backstroke — 1. Rowan Davidson (GF) 1:19.07; 2. Lily Gallagher (GF) 1:29.15.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Lily Gallagher (GF) 1:27.62; 2. Rowan Davidson (GF) 1:29.45; 3. Julia Casertino (GF) 1:43.97.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Davidson, Lieberth, Canale, Gayton) 4:28.97; 2. Glens Falls 5:45.61.
Records — Glens Falls 3-3, Queensbury 5-1.
Notes — Queensbury won the first eight events on the way to a Foothills girls swimming victory over Glens Falls. Anna Bearor, Sadie Giumarra and Alexis Knill each won two individual events as the Spartans improved to 5-1. Giumarra was a four-time winner, having also been a part of two winning relays.
HUDSON FALLS-SOUTH HIGH 80,
GLOVERSVILLE-MAYFIELD 94
Home Team: Hudson Falls-So. Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay — 1. Gloversville-Mayfield (Yates, Seltzer, Benvenuto, Conyne-Gillen) 2:19.32; 2. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 2:48.05.
200 Freestyle — 1. Finley Ebersole (G-M) 2:30.51; 2. Emma Albrecht (HF) 2:31.98; 3. Alivia Fish (HF) 3:00.74.
200 IM — 1. Isabella Basile (HF) 2:42.58; 2. Sydney Yates (G-M) 2:54.55; 3. Erin Manning (HF) 3:11.58.
50 Freestyle — 1. Mariana Benvenuto (G-M) 27.12; 2. Allison Ebersole (G-M) 31.42; 3. Kayley Platt (G-M) 33.30.
Diving — 1. Annabelle Lindsay (HF) 171.30; 2. Lola Leonard (HF) 151.45; 3. Roza Spies (G-M) 123.90.
100 Butterfly — 1. Mariana Benvenuto (G-M) 1:08.27; 2. Katana Gonzalez (G-M) 1:29.81; 3. Lola Leonard (HF) 1:40.70.
100 Freestyle — 1.Rosa Lee Ray (HF) 1:00.27; 2. Abigail Seltzer (G-M) 1:09.15; 3. Isabel Smith (G-M) 1:10.90.
500 Freestyle — 1. Isabella Basile (HF) 6:21.69; 2. Finley Ebersole (G-M) 6:59.84; 3. Emma Albrecht (HF) 7:00.65.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Gloversville-Mayfield (Yates, Ebersole, Ebersole, Benvenuto) 1:58.89; 2. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 2:03.52; 3. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:16.94.
100 Backstroke — 1. Rosa Lee Ray (HF) 1:13.46; 2. Annabelle Lindsay (HF) 1:15.23; 3. Sydney Yates (G-M) 1:15.80.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Abigail Seltzer (G-M) 1:34.57; 2. Isabel Smith (G-M) 1:35.67; 3. Joy Kalac (G-M) 1:37.46.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls (Ray, Lindsay, Albrecht, Basile) 4:47.34; 2. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 5:38.79.
Records — Hudson Falls-So. Glens Falls 0-4, Gloversville-Mayfield 1-4.