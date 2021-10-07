ROUNDUP: Bearor, Giumarra, Knill lead QHS to victory to clinch title

Queensbury won the first eight events on the way to an 85-68 Foothills girls swimming victory over Glens Falls on Thursday. Queensbury wrapped up the league title with the win.
Anna Bearor, Sadie Giumarra and Alexis Knill each won two individual events as the Spartans improved to 5-1. Giumarra was a four-time winner, having also been a part of two winning relays.
QUEENSBURY 85, GLENS FALLS 68
Home Team: Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay — 1. Queensbury (Johnston, Roberts, Muldner, Giumarra) 2:08.42; 2. Queensbury 2:15.74; 3. Glens Falls 2:29.73.
200 Freestyle — 1. Anna Bearor (Q) 2:07.57; 2. Kailey Gayton (GF) 2:16.35; 3. Carys Bartlett (Q) 2:25.47.
200 IM — 1. Alexis Knill (Q) 2:46.79; 2. Emma Canale (GF) 2:49.85; 3. Arabelle Barnaby-Wood (Q) 2:51.07.
50 Freestyle — 1. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 27.71; 2. Allie Johnston (Q) 28.07; 3. Claire Seleen (GF) 29.22.
100 Butterfly — 1. Alexis Knill (Q) 1:19.68; 2. Lauren Linehan (Q) 1:26.97.
100 Freestyle — 1. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 1:00.85; 2. Kailey Gayton (GF) 1:01.68; 3. Reilley Brodt (Q) 1:05.94.
500 Freestyle — 1. Anna Bearor (Q) 5:45.98; 2. Claire Seleen (GF) 6:21.32; 3. Emma Canale (GF) 6:30.25.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Queensbury (Cox, Bartlett, Knill, Giumarra) 1:58.47; 2. Glens Falls 2:00.94; 3. Queensbury 2:13.77.
100 Backstroke — 1. Rowan Davidson (GF) 1:19.07; 2. Lily Gallagher (GF) 1:29.15.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Lily Gallagher (GF) 1:27.62; 2. Rowan Davidson (GF) 1:29.45; 3. Julia Casertino (GF) 1:43.97.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Davidson, Lieberth, Canale, Gayton) 4:28.97; 2. Glens Falls 5:45.61.
Records — Glens Falls 3-3, Queensbury 5-1.
GLOVERSVILLE-MAYFIELD 94,
HUDSON FALLS-SOUTH HIGH 80
Home Team: Hudson Falls-So. Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay — 1. Gloversville-Mayfield (Yates, Seltzer, Benvenuto, Conyne-Gillen) 2:19.32; 2. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 2:48.05.
200 Freestyle — 1. Finley Ebersole (G-M) 2:30.51; 2. Emma Albrecht (HF) 2:31.98; 3. Alivia Fish (HF) 3:00.74.
200 IM — 1. Isabella Basile (HF) 2:42.58; 2. Sydney Yates (G-M) 2:54.55; 3. Erin Manning (HF) 3:11.58.
50 Freestyle — 1. Mariana Benvenuto (G-M) 27.12; 2. Allison Ebersole (G-M) 31.42; 3. Kayley Platt (G-M) 33.30.
Diving — 1. Annabelle Lindsay (HF) 171.30; 2. Lola Leonard (HF) 151.45; 3. Roza Spies (G-M) 123.90.
100 Butterfly — 1. Mariana Benvenuto (G-M) 1:08.27; 2. Katana Gonzalez (G-M) 1:29.81; 3. Lola Leonard (HF) 1:40.70.
100 Freestyle — 1.Rosa Lee Ray (HF) 1:00.27; 2. Abigail Seltzer (G-M) 1:09.15; 3. Isabel Smith (G-M) 1:10.90.
500 Freestyle — 1. Isabella Basile (HF) 6:21.69; 2. Finley Ebersole (G-M) 6:59.84; 3. Emma Albrecht (HF) 7:00.65.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Gloversville-Mayfield (Yates, Ebersole, Ebersole, Benvenuto) 1:58.89; 2. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 2:03.52; 3. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:16.94.
100 Backstroke — 1. Rosa Lee Ray (HF) 1:13.46; 2. Annabelle Lindsay (HF) 1:15.23; 3. Sydney Yates (G-M) 1:15.80.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Abigail Seltzer (G-M) 1:34.57; 2. Isabel Smith (G-M) 1:35.67; 3. Joy Kalac (G-M) 1:37.46.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls (Ray, Lindsay, Albrecht, Basile) 4:47.34; 2. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 5:38.79.
Records — Hudson Falls-So. Glens Falls 0-4, Gloversville-Mayfield 1-4.
PHOTOS: Glens Falls vs. Queensbury girls swimming
Girls swimming: Glens Falls vs. Queensbury (corrected)
Girls swimming: Glens Falls vs. Queensbury
Girls swimming: Glens Falls vs. Queensbury
Girls swimming: Glens Falls vs. Queensbury
Girls swimming: Glens Falls vs. Queensbury
Girls swimming: Glens Falls vs. Queensbury
Girls swimming: Glens Falls vs. Queensbury
Girls swimming: Glens Falls vs. Queensbury
Girls swimming: Glens Falls vs. Queensbury
In this Series
PREP ROUNDUP: Our daily roundup of high school sports news
-
ROUNDUP: Bearor, Giumarra, Knill lead QHS to victory to clinch title
-
PHOTOS: Glens Falls vs. Queensbury girls swimming
-
ROUNDUP: SGF, Horses battle to a tie; Carner's OT goal lifts Witches
- 9 updates