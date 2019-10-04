Ballston Spa 98, Glens Falls 82
Home Team: Ballston Spa
200 Medley Relay - 1. Ballston Spa (Phelps, Pepper, Miller, Hoffman) 2:01.25, 2. Glens Falls 2:10.62, 3. Glens Falls 2:12.75.
200 Freestyle - 1. Kailey Gayton (GF) 2:12.90, 2. Sarah Helly (BS) 2:15.24, 3. McKenna Phillips (BS) 2:16.02.
200 Individual Medley - 1. Emma Hoffman (BS) 2:16.24, 2. Claire Seleen (GF) 2:38.90, 3. Emma McCarthy (BS) 2:42.43.
50 Freestyle - 1. Corinne Pepper (BS) 25.62, 2. Madison Maier (GF) 27.37, 3. Lily Murray (GF) 27.45.
Diving - 1. Olivia Winslow (BS) 229.15, 2. Emma Momrow (BS) 146.95.
100 Butterfly - 1. Corinne Pepper (BS) 1:02.50, 2. Ella Wolfstich (GF) 1:10.70, 3. Emma Momrow (BS) 1:12.67.
100 Freestyle - 1. Emma Hoffman (BS) 55.27, 2. Megan Phelps (BS) 1:01.14, 3. Madison Maier (GF) 1:01.88.
500 Freestyle - 1. Kailey Gayton (GF) 5:59.12, 2. Rowan Davidson (GF) 6:04.92, 3. McKenna Phillips (BS) 6:05.28.
200 Freestyle Relay - 1. Ballston Spa (Hoffman, Helly, McCarthy, Phillips) 1:51.23, 2. Glens Falls 1:53.52, 3. Glens Falls 2:01.04.
100 Backstroke - 1. Ella Wolfstich (GF) 1:08.60, 2. Megan Phelps (BS) 1:10.43, 3. Kiki Dobert (GF) 1:12.66.
100 Breaststroke - 1. Sarah Helly (BS) 1:19.76, 2. Emma McCarthy (BS) 1:23.25, 3. Caroline Shaver (GF) 1:25.09.
400 Freestyle Relay - 1. Ballston Spa (Pepper, Bedell, Phillips, Phelps) 4:04.72, 2. Glens Falls 4:06.65, 3. Glens Falls 4:35.66.
Records - Ballston Spa 3-3 , Glens Falls 1-5.
