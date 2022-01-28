 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROOUNDUP: Unbeaten Glens Falls has two relays qualify for states

GLENS FALLS 96,

ALBANY ACADEMY 90

Home Team: Albany Academy

200 Medley Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Rath, Frandsen, Skellie, Flood) 1:40.59; 2. Albany Academy 1:43.02; 3. Glens Falls 1:50.83.

200 Freestyle — 1. Josh Kaufman (AA) 1:57.99; 2. Ryan Rawson (GF) 2:02.30; 3. Ethan Reid (AA) 2:09.40.

200 Individual Medley — 1. Ethan Rafferty (AA) 2:21.73; 2. Tiernan Talbot (GF) 2:29.44; 3. Charles Bewlay (AA) 2:31.84.

50 Freestyle — 1. Will Guthrie (AA) 24.09; 2. Jack Bordeau (GF) 24.17; 3. Will Vartuli (AA) 24.25.

Diving — 1. James Gerdeman (AA) 214.45; 2. Andrew Cataldo (AA) 206.60; 3. Mikey McCauley (AA) 177.45.

100 Butterfly — 1. Brayden Henkel (AA) 54.53; 2. Ryan Rawson (GF) 1:01.19; 3. Julian Stedman (GF) 1:04.40.

100 Freestyle — 1. Jack Putnam (GF) 56.59; 2. Camden Barry (GF) 57.42; 3. Evan Heidbreder (AA) 57.47.

500 Freestyle — 1. Ethan Reid (AA) 5:58.97; 2. Aiden Dwyer (GF) 6:05.56; 3. Jackson Menard (GF) 6:23.02.

200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Frandsen, Towers, Flood, Skellie) 1:29.80; 2. Albany Academy 1:31.87; 3. Glens Falls 1:36.24.

100 Backstroke — 1. Ethan Rafferty (AA) 1:01.55; 2. Austin DeSabarais (GF) 1:06.01; 3. Patrick Johnson (AA) 1:08.79.

100 Breaststroke — 1. Jack Barry (GF) 1:09.01; 2. Julian Stedman (GF) 1:12.48; 3. Camden Barry (GF) 1:12.76.

400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Rath, Towers, Frandsen, Skellie) 3:22.63; 2. Albany Academy 3:27.39; 3. Glens Falls 3:42.35

Records — Albany Academy 4-2 , Glens Falls 6-0.

Notes: Two Glens Falls relays qualified for states — the 200 medley relay team and the 200 free relay team.

