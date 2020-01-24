Ravena swims past Hudson Falls-SGF

RAVENA 85,
HUDSON FALLS-SOUTH HIGH 72
Home Team: Hudson Falls-Soouth Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay — 1. Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk (Rossi, Lamson, Gilbert, Castillo) 2:03.07; 2. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 2:04.92.
200 Freestyle — 1. Ryan Leonard (RCS) 2:12.69; 2. Ethan Gilbert (RCS) 2:20.39; 3. Scott Brayton (HF) 2:26.98.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Justin Sulik (RCS) 2:41.49; 2. Nick Harrington (HF) 2:50.29; 3. Lex Leto (RCS) 2:58.29.
50 Freestyle — 1. Avery Willis (HF) 25.02; 2. Oliver Rossi (RCS) 26.55; 3. Ryan Leonard (RCS) 27.52.
Diving — 1. Jared Lamson (RCS) 277.10.
100 Butterfly — 1. Jared Lamson (RCS) 1:12.90; 2. Nick Harrington (HF) 1:16.54; 3. Julian Hendrickson (RCS) 1:44.66.
100 Freestyle — 1. Peyton Humphries (HF) 59.51; 2. Juan Castillo (RCS) 59.67; 3. Ethan Gilbert (RCS) 59.80.
500 Freestyle — 1. Justin Sulik (RCS) 6:15.17; 2. Avey Vasak (HF) 6:43.80; 3. Lex Leto (RCS) 6:55.37.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls (Koutrakos, Shaw, Ramos, Brayton) 2:06.60.
100 Backstroke — 1. Oliver Rossi (RCS) 1:12.29; 2. Peyton Humphries (HF) 1:14.69; 3. Alex Ramos (HF) 1:42.23.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Avery Willis (HF) 1:13.47; 2. Juan Castillo (RCS) 1:17.47; 3. Aidan Shaw (HF) 1:32.22.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls (Harrington, Vasak, Humphries, Willis) 4:33.31; 2. Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk 4:51.69; 3. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 5:15.28
Records — Hudson Falls-So. Glens Falls 2-5, Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk 3-4-1.