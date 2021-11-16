Queensbury's Bearor to swim at Old Dominion

Queensbury swimmer Anna Bearor has verbally committed to swim for Division I Old Dominion University.
Bearor holds three school records at Queensbury High School, in the butterfly, the 200 IM and the backstroke. She recently won two Division II individual titles at the Section II meet, in the 100 fly and 100 back, and was a state qualifier in the 100 fly in 2019.
In five sectional appearances, Bearor scored 142 points for Queensbury. She helped the Spartans win their only two team titles, in 2018 and 2019.
Her brother, TJ, swims for Towson University.