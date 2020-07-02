Queensbury's Bearor gets All-American status

QUEENSBURY — TJ Bearor of Queensbury High School has been named an All-American by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association in the 50-yard freestyle.

Bearor swam a time of 20.74 seconds in that event, ranking him 79th among the top 100 times in the country. He is only the second Queensbury swimmer to achieve All-American status, along with Andrew Guinther.

Bearor set several records this past season and was named Outstanding Swimmer of the Section II boys swim meet. At the state meet, he was third overall (second among public high school swimmers) in the 50 free and fourth overall (third among public schools) in the 100 free.

