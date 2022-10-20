Queensbury wraps up another unbeaten Foothills season

Queensbury finished off another unbeaten Foothills Council season with an 85-67 girls swimming victory over Gloversville-Mayfield for the Spartans' sixth straight league title. The Spartans have a 31-0 Foothills record over that span.
QUEENSBURY 85, GLOVERSVILLE-MAYFIELD 67
Home Team: Queensbury
200 Medley Relay — 1. Queensbury (Johnston, Boczar, Giumarra, Tuomela) 2:06.10; 2. Queensbury 2:22.18; 3. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:23.62.
200 Freestyle — 1. Harper Huckans (G-M) 2:18.84; 2. Alexis Knill (Q) 2:21.20; 3. Abigail Johnson (Q) 2:27.59.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Mya Stark (Q) 2:35.46; 2. Finley Ebersole (G-M) 2:51.00; 3. Riley Langford (Q) 2:53.35.
50 Freestyle — 1. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 27.98; 2. Arabelle Barnaby-Wood (Q) 29.63; 3. Ryan Tuomela (Q) 30.46.
100 Butterfly — 1. Marina Muldner (Q) 1:06.58; 2. Alexis Knill (Q) 1:14.79; 3. Jenna Krawczeski (G-M) 1:22.17.
100 Freestyle — 1. Ryan Tuomela (Q) 1:08.16; 2. Skylar Durante (Q) 1:08.37; 3. Allison Ebersole (G-M) 1:10.69.
500 Freestyle — 1. Sophia Roberts (Q) 6:31.00; 2. Scout Huckans (G-M) 6:32.51; 3. Kathryn Linehan (Q) 6:47.34.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Queensbury (Barnaby-Wood, Linehan, Stark, Knill) 1:58.96; 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:06.14; 3. Queensbury 2:09.13.
100 Backstroke — 1. Willow Conyne (G-M) 1:31.23; 2. Jenna Krawczeski (G-M) 1:34.08; 3. Finley Ebersole (G-M) 1:39.62.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Allison Ebersole (G-M) 1:27.66; 2. Joy Kalac (G-M) 1:29.55; 3. Abigail Seltzer (G-M) 1:30.86.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Gloversville-Mayfield (VanNoststrand, Platt, Conyne, Kalac) 5:17.85
Records — Queensbury 8-1 , Gloversville-Mayfield 4-2.