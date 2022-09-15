Queensbury swims past Hudson Falls-South High

QUEENSBURY 76,
HUDSON FALLS-SOUTH HIGH 58
Home Team: Queensbury
200 Medley Relay: 1. Queensbury (Tuomela, Robertson, Kennelly, Johnston) 2:14.80, 2. Queensbury 2:15.91, 3. Hudson Falls-SGF 2:29.01.
200 Freestyle: 1. Kathryn Linehan (Q) 2:31.61, 2. Emma Albrecht (HF-SGF) 2:37.70, 3. Carly Eldred (HF-SGF) 2:39.99.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 2:39.91, 2. Ryan Tuomela (Q) 2:51.51, 3. Riley Langford (Q) 3:04.40.
50 Freestyle: 1. Isabella Basile (HF-SGF) 28.10, 2. Mya Stark (Q) 28.34, 3. Allie Johnston (Q) 28.48.
100 Freestyle: 1. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 1:02.19, 2. Marina Muldner (Q) 1:02.51, 3. Annabelle Lindsay (HF-SGF) 1:08.75.
500 Freestyle: 1. Mya Stark (Q) 6:08.81, 2. Sophia Roberts (Q) 6:30.94, 3. Carly Eldred (HF-SGF) 7:14.23.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Queensbury (Knill, Tuomela, Giumarra, Johnston) 1:56.45, 2. Queensbury 2:06.79, 3. Hudson Falls-SGF 2:30.31.
100 Backstroke: 1. Isabella Basile (HF-SGF) 1:07.17, 2. Annabelle Lindsay (HF-SGF) 1:16.53.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Erin Manning (HF-SGF) 1:54.88.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hudson Falls-SGF (Albrecht, Eldred, Lindsay, Basile) 4:39.30, 2. Hudson Falls-SGF 5:00.00
Records: Queensbury 2-0, Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 0-1.