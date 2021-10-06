Queensbury swims past Gloversville-Mayfield

Queensbury swimmers won seven of the first eight events to cruise past Gloversville-Mayfield a girls swimming meet on Tuesday.
Reilley Brodt, Carys Bartlett, Allie Johnston, Anna Bearor and Sophia Roberts won individual events for the Spartans, who improved to 4-1.
QUEENSBURY 88, GLOVERSVILLE-MAYFIELD 64
Home Team: Queensbury, Tuesday
200 Medley Relay — 1. Queensbury (Kenny, Roberts, Johnston, Kennelly) 2:16.08, 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:19.71, 3. Queensbury 2:20.62.
200 Freestyle — 1. Reilley Brodt (Q) 2:29.13, 2. Alexa McCurry (Q) 2:40.50, 3. Sophia Robertson (Q) 2:54.58.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Carys Bartlett (Q) 2:47.32, 2. Arabelle Barnaby-Wood (Q) 2:54.20.
50 Freestyle — 1. Sydney Yates (G-M) 28.98, 2. Marina Muldner (Q) 29.12, 3. Sophia Roberts (Q) 29.98
100 Butterfly — 1. Allie Johnston (Q) 1:07.80, 2. Madeline Cox (Q) 1:20.04, 3. Abigail Seltzer (G-M) 1:25.64.
100 Freestyle — 1. Anna Bearor (Q) 58.08, 2. Mariana Benvenuto (G-M) 1:00.64, 3. Alexis Knill (Q) 1:05.56.
500 Freestyle — 1. Sophia Roberts (Q) 6:37.76, 2. Ryan Tuomela (Q) 6:52.30, 3. Kathryn Linehan (Q) 7:01.43.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Queensbury (Barnaby-Wood, Zheng, Knill, Johnston) 2:04.52, 2. Queensbury 2:05.10, 3. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:06.79.
100 Backstroke — 1. Sydney Yates (G-M) 1:16.36, 2. Abigail Seltzer (G-M) 1:26.01, 3. Kayley Platt (G-M) 1:28.99.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Finley Ebersole (G-M) 1:32.40, 2. Isabel Smith (G-M) 1:35.01, 3. Joy Kalac (G-M) 1:38.88.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Gloversville-Mayfield (Seltzer, Yates, Ebersole, Benvenuto) 4:32.73, 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 5:30.80.
Records — Queensbury 4-1, Gloversville-Mayfield 0-4