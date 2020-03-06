Queensbury swimmers onto finals

EAST MEADOW — TJ Bearor placed in the top three of both his individual events Friday at the preliminaries of the State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at the Nassau County Aquatic Center.
Bearor entered the preliminaries seeded first in the 50-yard freestyle, and he'll keep that seed after his swim of 21.04 seconds on Friday. He also swam a 46.47 in the 100 freestyle, the third-fastest time.
The 200 medley relay team of Bearor, Aidan Ford, Nick Brown and Ross Caimano swam a time of 1:38.85 to place 19th, while the 200 freestyle relay team (Ford, Bearor, Brown and Caimano) also placed 19th in 1:29.16.