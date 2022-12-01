Queensbury swimmers fall to Shenendehowa

SHENENDEHOWA 103, QUEENSBURY 73
Home Team: Shenendehowa
200 Medley Relay: 1. Shenendehowa (Rudd, Keller, Kim, Hook) 1:48.73, 2. Shenendehowa 1:49.53, 3. Shenendehowa 1:58.78.
200 Freestyle: 1. Ryan Graham (S) 2:04.85, 2. Jacob Mitola (S) 2:07.01, 3. Seo Yeon Cho (S) 2:07.23.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Brady Keller (S) 2:13.40, 2. Michael Lehmann (S) 2:25.64, 3. Cole Mason (S) 2:30.82.
50 Freestyle: 1. Danny Killian (S) 24.30, 2. Harrison Sullivan (Q) 24.56, 3. Devin Dennett (Q) 25.62.
Diving: 1. Nathan Davey (SHEN) 241.55, 2. Louis Allison (Q) 184.50, 3. Nathaniel Bloss (S) 171.75.
People are also reading…
100 Butterfly: 1. Conner Rudd (S) 58.75, 2. Haechan Kim (S) 1:00.54, 3. Cooper Simmons (S) 1:05.68.
100 Freestyle: 1. Trevor Goodwill (S) 54.16, 2. CJ VanGuilder (Q) 56.15, 3. Harrison Sullivan (Q) 57.88.
500 Freestyle: 1. Lucas Durden (S) 5:28.68, 2. Jacob Mitola (S) 5:50.41, 3. Jack Greenleaf (S) 6:07.24.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Shenendehowa (Graham, McCoy, Goodwill, Keller) 1:40.07, 2. Shenendehowa 1:40.24, 3. Shenendehowa 1:41.31.
100 Backstroke: 1. CJ VanGuilder (QBY) 1:07.67, 2. Charlie Cann (Q) 1:12.10, 3. Skyler Allen (Q) 1:13.00.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Colin Keller (Q) 1:27.08, 2. Kyan Allen (Q) 1:32.31, 3. Peter Stec (Q) 1:34.25.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Queensbury (Sullivan, Allen, Noble, VanGuilder) 4:16.75, 2. Queensbury 4:50.68.
Records: Shenendehowa 1-0, Queensbury 0-1