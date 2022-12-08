Queensbury swimmers dominate Foothills Council all-star team

Queensbury swimmers took five individual first-team spots and all three relays on the recently announced Foothills Council Girls Swimming All-Star team.

First team, second team and honorable mention spots were determined by times and finishes at the Section II championship meet.

Making the first team from Queensbury were Allie Johnston in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke, Marina Muldner in the 100 butterfly, Sadie Giumarra in the 100 free and Alexis Knill in the 500 free.

Queensbury's three first-team relays are made up of Johnston, Sophia Roberts, Giumarra and Knill in the 200 medley relay; Muldner, Abigail Johnson, Roberts and Giumarra in the 200 free relay; and Knill, Mya Stark, Muldner and Johnston in the 400 free relay.

Also making the All-Foothills first team were Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls' Isabella Basile (200 individual medley) and Annabelle Lindsay (diving), Glens Falls' Kloe Russo (100 breaststroke) and Fonda's Scout Huckans (200 free).