Queensbury swimmers dominate Foothills Council all-star team

Queensbury swimmers took five individual first-team spots and all three relays on the Foothills Council Girls Swimming All-Star team.
2022 Foothills Council Girls Swimming All-Stars
First Team
200 Medley Relay: Queensbury (Allie Johnston, Sophia Roberts, Sadie Giumarra, Alexis Knill)
200 Freestyle: Scout Huckans, Fonda
200 Individual Medley: Isabella Basile, Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls
50 Freestyle: Allie Johnston, Queensbury
Diving: Annabelle Lindsay, Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls
100 Butterfly: Marina Muldner, Queensbury
100 Freestyle: Sadie Giumarra, Queensbury
500 Freestyle: Alexis Knill, Queensbury
200 Freestyle Relay: Queensbury (Marina Muldner, Abigail Johnson, Sophia Roberts, Sadie Giumarra)
100 Backstroke: Allie Johnston, Queensbury
100 Breaststroke: Kloe Russo, Glens Falls
400 Freestyle Relay: Queensbury (Alexis Knill, Mya Stark, Marina Muldner, Allie Johnston)
Second Team
200 Medley Relay: Glens Falls (Claire Seleen, Kloe Russo, Emma Canale, Addison Gorton)
200 Freestyle: Ryan Tuomela, Queensbury
200 Individual Medley: Marina Muldner, Queensbury
50 Freestyle: Alexis Knill, Queensbury
Diving: Juliette Demers, Queensbury
100 Butterfly: Jenna Krawczeski, Gloversville-Mayfield
100 Freestyle: Scout Huckans, Fonda
500 Freestyle: Ryan Tuomela, Queensbury
200 Freestyle Relay: Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls (Annabelle Lindsay, Isabella Basile, Carly Eldred, Emma Albrecht
100 Backstroke: Isabella Basile, HF-SGF
100 Breaststroke: Susie Boczar, Queensbury
400 Freestyle Relay: Glens Falls (Emma Canale, Addison Gorton, Kloe Russo, Claire Seleen)
Honorable Mention
200 Medley Relay: Gloversville-Mayfield (Abigail Seltzer, Joy Kalac, Katana Gonzalez, Finley Ebersole)
200 Freestyle: Kathryn Linehan, Queensbury
200 Individual Medley: Mya Stark, Queensbury
50 Freestyle: Addison Gorton, Glens Falls
100 Butterfly: Skylar Durante, Queensbury
100 Freestyle: Emma Canale, Glens Falls
200 Freestyle Relay: Gloversville-Mayfield (Abigail Seltzer, Willow Conyne, Katana Gonzalez, Finley Ebersole)
100 Backstroke: Mya Stark, Queensbury
100 Breaststroke: Sophie Roberts, Queensbury
400 Freestyle Relay: Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls (Emma Albrecht, Carly Eldred, Annbelle Lindsay, Isabella Basile)
