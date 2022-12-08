 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Queensbury swimmers dominate Foothills Council all-star team

Queensbury swimmers took five individual first-team spots and all three relays on the recently announced Foothills Council Girls Swimming All-Star team.

First team, second team and honorable mention spots were determined by times and finishes at the Section II championship meet.

Making the first team from Queensbury were Allie Johnston in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke, Marina Muldner in the 100 butterfly, Sadie Giumarra in the 100 free and Alexis Knill in the 500 free.

Queensbury's three first-team relays are made up of Johnston, Sophia Roberts, Giumarra and Knill in the 200 medley relay; Muldner, Abigail Johnson, Roberts and Giumarra in the 200 free relay; and Knill, Mya Stark, Muldner and Johnston in the 400 free relay.

Also making the All-Foothills first team were Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls' Isabella Basile (200 individual medley) and Annabelle Lindsay (diving), Glens Falls' Kloe Russo (100 breaststroke) and Fonda's Scout Huckans (200 free).

2022 Foothills Council Girls Swimming All-Stars

First Team

200 Medley Relay: Queensbury (Allie Johnston, Sophia Roberts, Sadie Giumarra, Alexis Knill)

200 Freestyle: Scout Huckans, Fonda

200 Individual Medley: Isabella Basile, Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls

50 Freestyle: Allie Johnston, Queensbury

Diving: Annabelle Lindsay, Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls

100 Butterfly: Marina Muldner, Queensbury

100 Freestyle: Sadie Giumarra, Queensbury

500 Freestyle: Alexis Knill, Queensbury

200 Freestyle Relay: Queensbury (Marina Muldner, Abigail Johnson, Sophia Roberts, Sadie Giumarra)

100 Backstroke: Allie Johnston, Queensbury

100 Breaststroke: Kloe Russo, Glens Falls

400 Freestyle Relay: Queensbury (Alexis Knill, Mya Stark, Marina Muldner, Allie Johnston)

Second Team

200 Medley Relay: Glens Falls (Claire Seleen, Kloe Russo, Emma Canale, Addison Gorton)

200 Freestyle: Ryan Tuomela, Queensbury

200 Individual Medley: Marina Muldner, Queensbury

50 Freestyle: Alexis Knill, Queensbury

Diving: Juliette Demers, Queensbury

100 Butterfly: Jenna Krawczeski, Gloversville-Mayfield

100 Freestyle: Scout Huckans, Fonda

500 Freestyle: Ryan Tuomela, Queensbury

200 Freestyle Relay: Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls (Annabelle Lindsay, Isabella Basile, Carly Eldred, Emma Albrecht

100 Backstroke: Isabella Basile, HF-SGF

100 Breaststroke: Susie Boczar, Queensbury

400 Freestyle Relay: Glens Falls (Emma Canale, Addison Gorton, Kloe Russo, Claire Seleen)

Honorable Mention

200 Medley Relay: Gloversville-Mayfield (Abigail Seltzer, Joy Kalac, Katana Gonzalez, Finley Ebersole)

200 Freestyle: Kathryn Linehan, Queensbury

200 Individual Medley: Mya Stark, Queensbury

50 Freestyle: Addison Gorton, Glens Falls

100 Butterfly: Skylar Durante, Queensbury

100 Freestyle: Emma Canale, Glens Falls

200 Freestyle Relay: Gloversville-Mayfield (Abigail Seltzer, Willow Conyne, Katana Gonzalez, Finley Ebersole)

100 Backstroke: Mya Stark, Queensbury

100 Breaststroke: Sophie Roberts, Queensbury

400 Freestyle Relay: Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls (Emma Albrecht, Carly Eldred, Annbelle Lindsay, Isabella Basile)

