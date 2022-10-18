 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Queensbury swimmers beat Glens Falls

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Stories, scores, photos, brackets and schedules series
  • 0
Glens Falls at Queensbury girls swimming

Glens Falls swimmers cheer on their teammate, Kloe Russo, during Tuesday's Foothills Council girls swim meet at Queensbury. Queensbury won the meet.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

Queensbury's Sadie Giumarra captured the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly Tuesday to lead the Spartans to an 88-65 Foothills Council girls swimming victory over Glens Falls.

Also winning individual events for Queensbury were Mya Stark (200 freestyle), Alexis Knill (50 free), Susan Boczar (100 free) and Ryan Tuomela (500 free).

Glens Falls got wins from Claire Seleen (100 backstroke) and Kloe Russell (100 breaststroke), as well as the 400 free relay.

QUEENSBURY 88, GLENS FALLS 65

Home Team: Queensbury

200 Medley Relay: 1. Queensbury (Johnston, Roberts, Muldner, Knill) 2:04.12, 2. Glens Falls 2:17.23, 3. Queensbury 2:23.67.

People are also reading…

200 Freestyle: 1. Mya Stark (Q) 2:17.97, 2. Susan Boczar (Q) 2:30.21, 3. Kathryn Linehan (Q) 2:32.38.

200 Individual Medley: 1. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 2:34.74, 2. Emma Canale (GF) 2:41.20, 3. Addison Gorton (GF) 2:50.53.

50 Freestyle: 1. Alexis Knill (Q) 28.65, 2. Claire Seleen (GF) 28.68, 3. Allie Johnston (Q) 28.82.

100 Butterfly: 1. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 1:09.70, 2. Skylar Durante (Q) 1:23.57, 3. Kloe Russo (GF) 1:25.86.

100 Freestyle: 1. Susan Boczar (Q) 1:09.24, 2. Nora Kennelly (Q) 1:11.11, 3. Emily Kenny (Q) 1:13.25.

500 Freestyle: 1. Ryan Tuomela (Q) 6:35.90, 2. Kathryn Linehan (Q) 6:47.17, 3. Addison Gorton (GF) 6:50.85.

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Queensbury (Barnaby-Wood, Kennelly, Roberts, Muldner) 1:58.52, 2. Queensbury 2:08.68, 3. Queensbury 2:11.56.

100 Backstroke: 1. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:12.12, 2. Mia Webster (GF) 1:21.60.

100 Breaststroke: 1. Kloe Russo (GF) 1:21.07, 2. Emma Canale (GF) 1:28.85.

400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Lieberth, Cygan, Canale, Russo) 4:39.86, 2. Glens Falls 4:56.64.

Records: Queensbury 7-1, Glens Falls 2-5

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Former NFL cornerback dies in bar shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News