Queensbury swimmers beat Glens Falls

Queensbury's Sadie Giumarra captured the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly Tuesday to lead the Spartans to an 88-65 Foothills Council girls swimming victory over Glens Falls.
Also winning individual events for Queensbury were Mya Stark (200 freestyle), Alexis Knill (50 free), Susan Boczar (100 free) and Ryan Tuomela (500 free).
Glens Falls got wins from Claire Seleen (100 backstroke) and Kloe Russell (100 breaststroke), as well as the 400 free relay.
QUEENSBURY 88, GLENS FALLS 65
Home Team: Queensbury
200 Medley Relay: 1. Queensbury (Johnston, Roberts, Muldner, Knill) 2:04.12, 2. Glens Falls 2:17.23, 3. Queensbury 2:23.67.
200 Freestyle: 1. Mya Stark (Q) 2:17.97, 2. Susan Boczar (Q) 2:30.21, 3. Kathryn Linehan (Q) 2:32.38.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 2:34.74, 2. Emma Canale (GF) 2:41.20, 3. Addison Gorton (GF) 2:50.53.
50 Freestyle: 1. Alexis Knill (Q) 28.65, 2. Claire Seleen (GF) 28.68, 3. Allie Johnston (Q) 28.82.
100 Butterfly: 1. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 1:09.70, 2. Skylar Durante (Q) 1:23.57, 3. Kloe Russo (GF) 1:25.86.
100 Freestyle: 1. Susan Boczar (Q) 1:09.24, 2. Nora Kennelly (Q) 1:11.11, 3. Emily Kenny (Q) 1:13.25.
500 Freestyle: 1. Ryan Tuomela (Q) 6:35.90, 2. Kathryn Linehan (Q) 6:47.17, 3. Addison Gorton (GF) 6:50.85.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Queensbury (Barnaby-Wood, Kennelly, Roberts, Muldner) 1:58.52, 2. Queensbury 2:08.68, 3. Queensbury 2:11.56.
100 Backstroke: 1. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:12.12, 2. Mia Webster (GF) 1:21.60.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Kloe Russo (GF) 1:21.07, 2. Emma Canale (GF) 1:28.85.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Lieberth, Cygan, Canale, Russo) 4:39.86, 2. Glens Falls 4:56.64.
Records: Queensbury 7-1, Glens Falls 2-5