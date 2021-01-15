Queensbury swimmers beat Fonda-Johnstown

Nick Brown and Aidan Ford each won two events as the 2-0 Spartans beat Fonda-Johnstown in boys swimming on Friday.
QUEENSBURY 102, FONDA-JOHNSTOWN 66
Home Team: Queensbury
200 Medley Relay — 1. Fonda-Johnstown (Huckans, Harding, Rizzo, Bush) 2:02.43; 2. Queensbury 2:06.22; 3. Fonda-Johnstown 2:28.16.
200 Freestyle — 1. CJ VanGuilder (Q) 2:09.52; 2. Garrett Lamouree (Q) 2:15.07; 3. Ethan Langford (Q) 2:23.62.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Nick Brown (Q) 2:27.96; 2. Connor Harding (FJ) 2:34.35; 3. Skyler Allen (Q) 2:48.60.
50 Freestyle — 1. Vincent Rizzo (FJ) 25.09; 2. Grant Lamouree (Q) 25.76; 3. Brandon Bombard (Q) 28.88.
100 Butterfly — 1. Aidan Ford (Q) 58.26; 2. Connor Harding (FJ) 1:13.62; 3. Jocelyn Bush (FJ) 1:14.90.
100 Freestyle — 1. Noah Crandall (Q) 57.52; 2. Scout Huckans (FJ) 1:02.42; 3. Garrett Lamouree (Q) 1:03.80.
500 Freestyle — 1. Nick Brown (Q) 5:44.09; 2. Vincent Rizzo (FJ) 5:57.96; 3. CJ VanGuilder (Q) 6:07.52.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Queensbury (Lamouree, Engel, Lamouree, Brown) 1:45.33; 2. Queensbury 1:49.05; 3. Fonda-Johnstown 1:57.36.
100 Backstroke — 1. Scout Huckans (FJ) 1:10.50; 2. Ethan Langford (Q) 1:12.75; 3. DJ Long (FJ) 1:13.07.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Aidan Ford (Q) 1:07.79; 2. Noah Crandall (Q) 1:16.69; 3. Keegan Elston (FJ) 1:20.38.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Queensbury (VanGuilder, Lamouree, Lamouree, Ford) 4:05.73; 2. Fonda-Johnstown 4:11.29; 3. Queensbury 4:32.23.
Records — Queensbury 2-0, Fonda-Johnstown 0-1.