Queensbury senior T.J. Bearor set a school record in the 100-yard butterfly on Tuesday in the Spartans' meet against Saratoga Springs at Skidmore College.

Bearor won the event in 51.60 seconds, breaking Gavin Coughlan's previous record of 52.84 set in 2018. Bearor's time is the sixth-fastest registered this season.

Bearor, who has committed to attend Towson University, has qualified for the state meet in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly.

