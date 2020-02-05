Queensbury's Bearor achieves special feat

Going into the Section II championships Feb. 13-15, Bearor has the fastest sectional times in the 50 free (21.29) and 200 free, the second-fastest times in the 100 free (47.55) and 100 butterfly (51.60), and fourth-fastest in the 100 backstroke. His 50 free time also is tied for first in the state.

Anderson said Bearor is hyperfocused this season.

“His desire to know more about the sport is outstanding,” Anderson said, “and then he studies how he can use that. He says, ‘I want to go out the first 25 (yards) in this and come back in this.’

“If he says he’s going out in 12, he goes out in 12,” Anderson added. “I expected good things, but I don’t know if I could have seen this type of senior year coming. I’ve enjoyed the ride with him.”

As an illustration of what Anderson said, Bearor admitted that he’s currently studying how to improve hitting the wall.

“You can hit the wall well or badly,” he said. “It’s fun to try to perfect that.

“When I stated competitively swimming,” he added, “I would look at the best swimmers and ask how do their strokes work? How does their underwater technique work. It’s always a work in progress. At practice, yes, it’s about going fast, but it’s also about teaching yourself something new every day.”

