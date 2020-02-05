Queensbury's Bearor achieves special feat

Queensbury’s T.J. Bearor has gone where no boys swimmer in school history has gone before.
The senior has qualified for five events at this year’s Boys Swimming and Diving State Championships. Competitors are allowed to only swim in four events, so the Towson University-bound Bearor has some decisions to make, but it doesn’t take away from his accomplishment.
Bearor had already qualified in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly. In a Jan. 30 meet against Gloversville-Mayfield, he also qualified for the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, with times of 1:45.18 and 53.92.
“I’ve always thought of myself as versatile,” Bearor said. “This year I wanted to focus on sprints and underwater technique. The free has always been my best stroke.”
“He was looking at school records,” Queensbury coach Mike Anderson said of Bearor, who has one in the 100 butterfly and is part of two relay school records. “The 200 (free) was his choice. We were looking at the 200 IM and the 200 free.”
Bearor said the 200 free was natural, but said he had held the backstroke in the back of his mind.
“I lead off our medley relay with that. I’ve been feeling out more this year, but I felt good with it,” Bearor said.
Queensbury’s 200 medley relay also has qualified for states with a time of 1:40.65.
Going into the Section II championships Feb. 13-15, Bearor has the fastest sectional times in the 50 free (21.29) and 200 free, the second-fastest times in the 100 free (47.55) and 100 butterfly (51.60), and fourth-fastest in the 100 backstroke. His 50 free time also is tied for first in the state.
Anderson said Bearor is hyperfocused this season.
“His desire to know more about the sport is outstanding,” Anderson said, “and then he studies how he can use that. He says, ‘I want to go out the first 25 (yards) in this and come back in this.’
“If he says he’s going out in 12, he goes out in 12,” Anderson added. “I expected good things, but I don’t know if I could have seen this type of senior year coming. I’ve enjoyed the ride with him.”
As an illustration of what Anderson said, Bearor admitted that he’s currently studying how to improve hitting the wall.
“You can hit the wall well or badly,” he said. “It’s fun to try to perfect that.
“When I stated competitively swimming,” he added, “I would look at the best swimmers and ask how do their strokes work? How does their underwater technique work. It’s always a work in progress. At practice, yes, it’s about going fast, but it’s also about teaching yourself something new every day.”
