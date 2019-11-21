QUEENSBURY — While the ideal is that swimmers go faster each time they race, Queensbury sophomore Anna Bearor is glad she produced her fastest 100-yard butterfly time in the preliminaries of the Section II Swimming and Diving Championships.
Bearor’s time of 59.67 seconds beat the state-qualifying time of 1:00.02 and allowed her to qualify for the State Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday and Saturday at Ithaca College.
“Normally on big races, prelims is where I shine because I’m rested and it’s new,” Bearor said. “I kind of get scared if I don’t make it the first day. I have another shot, but it’s still scary. So I was kind of hoping to make it that day.”
Bearor, in her first year of competing in the 100 butterfly at sectionals, has the 64th-fastest qualifying time of 84 competitors at the state meet.
Queensbury coach Mike Anderson recalled that Bearor almost hit the qualifying mark at the Schenectady Invitational in early September.
“Anna wore her tech suit for that meet,” Anderson said. “We figured we’d go for it and see what we could do with it. She was so close then. When she came out of the water, she was angry because she realized ‘if I knew how close I was, I would’ve just done it.’ It was one of those moments where you come out, maybe you’ve got a little left in the tank, see your time and are, like, ‘ohhh.’ ”
When she actually hit the mark at sectionals, she wasn’t sure based on feel.
“I just swim it and am, like, ‘please, please.’ And then I look up and I’m, like, ‘oh yeah,’ ” Bearor said.
Anderson wasn’t surprised she hit the mark at sectionals because he said Bearor tends to swim better when she has stiff competition, and that event had it. He’s also not worried about her at states because of her big-meet experience in club swimming.
“I always say to the first-time state qualifiers, the first time is the hardest time,” Anderson said. “It’s that ‘bright lights, big show’ kind of thing. I’m not really worried about her.”
