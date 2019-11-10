CLIFTON PARK — Queensbury defended its crown Saturday by winning its second consecutive Division II title at the Section II Swimming and Diving Championships at Shenendehowa High School.
Queensbury finished with 381 points, topping Mohonasen-Schalmont by 49 points. Glens Falls was fourth of 10 teams with 281 points.
Queensbury coach Mike Anderson said some surprise mid-season news spurred his team. The Spartans lost a home meet to Mohonasen-Schalmont — a rival over recent years, but a team that Queensbury believed was in Division I — by two points.
“In the handshake line,” Anderson recalled, “their coach told me, ‘see you at sectionals,’ and I said, ‘what are you talking about?’ “
It turned out that Mohonasen-Schalmont was in Division II, which gave his girls new purpose.
“I think it really lit a fire into the girls,” Anderson said. “This is a big statement win for Queensbury.”
The Spartans had just one win in the finals Saturday, but gained important points with strong preliminary times on Friday. The victory came in the 200-yard medley relay, in which the team of Allie Johnston, Natalie Giumarra, Sarah Little and Anna Bearor won in 1 minute, 53.34 seconds.
Bearor broke two school records in two events. She placed second in the final of the 100 butterfly (1:00.08), but her preliminary time of 59.67 Friday broke Amy Miele’s 2003 record of 59.89 and qualified her for the state championships on Nov. 22-23 at Ithaca College.
Bearor also set the school record in 200 individual medley on Friday with a 2:13.74. That broke Eileen Goralski’s 2010 record. She was fifth on Saturday in 2:16.69.
“They swam themselves right into the finals,” Anderson said of his girls’ preliminary times. “We told them you can’t win the meet on Friday, but you can lose it, and I think they took that to heart.”
Queensbury’s 200 freestyle relay team of Meghan Geczy, Sadie Giumarra, Natalie Giumarra and Bearor took second in 1:44.47. Glens Falls’ team of Lily Murray, Madison Maier, Kailey Gayton and Ella Wolfstich was third in 1:44.76.
“It’s a strategy we use to use different people in the first day than the second day, so our 200 relay probably looked like a huge jump,” Glens Falls coach Kevin Crossman said. “They were pretty psyched about (third place).”
The Spartans got thirds from Johnston in the 100 backstroke (1:03.87), Natalie Giumarra in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.02), Little in the 50 freestyle (25.58) and the 400 free relay team of Little, Emily Felton, Sadie Giumarra and Geczy (3:51.57).
Little also placed fourth in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.39
Glens Falls’ best event, points-wise, was the 500 freestyle, in which Gayton took third (5:45.79), Rowan Davidson took fourth (5:51.70) and Reagan Rath placed eighth (6:17.83).
Wolfstich added two fifths in the 50 free (26.11) and 100 free (57.33). The 400 free relay team of Gayton, Murray, Maier and Wolfstich also was fifth in 3:55.59.
Coming into the meet, Crossman said Glens Falls was slated for fifth place, so he is happy with fourth and being just 14 points behind third-place Duanesburg.
“We had a terrific class of nine seniors,” Crossman said. “Their leadership was what led us to where we got (Saturday).”
