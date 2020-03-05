Queensbury quartet ready for state swim meet

Four Queensbury swimmers have put in a season’s worth of hard work for this event, and it’s finally here.

TJ Bearor, Ross Caimano, Aidan Ford and Nick Brown will represent the Spartans at the State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at the Nassau County Aquatic Center on Friday and Saturday. Preliminaries are Friday, with the finals Saturday. Action starts both days at 10:30 a.m.

Bearor, a senior, will attempt to become the school’s second boys state champion. Andrew Guinther was the school’s first boys state champion, capturing the 100-yard breaststroke in 2010. Bearor is seeded first out of 56 competitors in the 50 freestyle with an All-American-consideration qualifying time of 20.74 seconds. He is also seeded second out of 50 swimmers in the 100 freestyle with a qualifying time of 46.09.

He joins the other three in swimming on the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. The 200 free relay is seeded 12th of 40 (1:28.55) and the 200 medley relay is seeded 18th of 52 (1:38.21).

“Being ranked first in the 50 is highly motivating for him,” Queensbury coach Mike Anderson said of Bearor. “He feels like he has to live up to it. I think he really wants to finish strong. He knows even duplicating what he has done won’t get it done.”