Queensbury took eight of the 11 spots on the first team of the Foothills Council girls swimming all-star team.
Anna Bearor was named a first-team swimmer in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly. Also claiming first-team honors in individual events were Sarah Little (50 free), Allie Johnston (100 backstroke) and Natalie Guimarra (100 breaststroke).
Queensbury also took first team in all three relays — the medley (Johnston, Natalie Giumarra, Little, Bearor), the 200 free (Meghan Geczy, Sadie Giumarra, Natalie Giumarra, Bearor) and the 400 free (Little, Emily Felton, Sadie Giumarra and Geczy).
Glens Falls swimmers earned first-team honors in three events — Kailey Gayton in the 200 and 500 free and Ella Wolfstich in the 100 free.
