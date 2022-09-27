Queensbury girls swimmers remain unbeaten

QUEENSBURY 83,
HUDSON FALLS-SOUTH HIGH 74
Home Team: Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay: 1. Queensbury (Bearor, Bovee, Stark, Johnson) 2:23.91, 2. Hudson Falls-SGF 2:27.12.
200 Freestyle: 1. Marina Muldner (Q) 2:17.85, 2. Sophia Roberts (Q) 2:19.02, 3. Carly Eldred (HF-SGF) 2:36.11.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Isabella Basile (HF-SGF) 2:33.66, 2. Mya Stark (Q) 2:35.78, 3. Alexis Knill (Q) 2:44.61.
50 Freestyle: 1. Arabelle Barnaby-Wood (Q) 29.84, 2. McKenna Bearor (Q) 32.07, 3. Kathryn Linehan (Q) 32.28.
People are also reading…
Diving: 1. Annabelle Lindsay (HF-SGF) 190.20, 2. Juliette Demers (Q) 138.75.
100 Butterfly: 1. Nora Kennelly (Q) 1:32.69, 2. Juliette Demers (Q) 138.75.
100 Freestyle: 1. Sophia Roberts (Q) 1:02.97, 2. Susan Boczar (Q) 1:08.63, 3. Emma Albrecht (HF-SGF) 1:09.92.
500 Freestyle: 1. Carly Eldred (HF-SGF) 6:55.74, 2. Kathryn Linehan (Q) 6:59.56, 3. Arianna Crowd (Q) 7:21.29.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Queensbury (Johnson, Zheng, Roberts, Giumarra) 2:07.69, 2. Queensbury 2:08.30, 3. Hudson Falls-SGF 2:16.68.
100 Backstroke: 1. Isabella Basile (HF-SGF) 1:07.91, 2. Annabelle Lindsay (HF-SGF) 1:16.77, 3. Jaylin Hart (HF-SGF) 2:00.20.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Erin Manning (HF-SGF) 1:48.77, 2. Alivia Fish (HF-SGF) 1:54.54.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hudson Falls-SGF (Albrecht, Eldred, Lindsay, Basile) 4:39.10, 2. Hudson Falls-SGF 6:39.46.
Records: HF-SGF 0-3, Queensbury 4-0.
GLOVERSVILLE-MAYFIELD 87, GLENS FALLS 77
Home Team: Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Cygan, Russo, Canale, Gorton) 2:18.36, 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:38.47, 3. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:56.53.
200 Freestyle: 1. Emma Canale (GF) 2:23.61, 2. Finley Ebersole (G-M) 2:31.29, 3. Katherine Lieberth (GF) 2:33.99.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Claire Seleen (GF) 2:42.17, 2. Addison Gorton (GF) 2:51.71, 3. Abigail Seltzer (G-M) 3:00.95.
50 Freestyle: 1. Kloe Russo (GF) 29.28, 2. Claire Cygan (GF) 31.80, 3. Harlie VanNostrand (G-M) 33.36.
100 Butterfly: 1. Katana Gonzalez (G-M) 1:15.97, 2. Jenna Krawczeski (G-M) 1:25.16, 3. Abigail Seltzer (G-M) 1:28.46.
100 Freestyle: 1. Addison Gorton (GF) 1:06.04, 2. Allison Ebersole (G-M) 1:09.96, 3. Willow Conyne (G-M) 1:12.22.
500 Freestyle: 1. Claire Seleen (GF) 6:36.17, 2. Claire Cygan (GF) 7:22.10, 3. Caroline Lieberth (GF) 7:45.76.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Gloversville-Mayfield (Ebersole, Conyne, Seltzer, Ebersole) 2:04.33, 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:12.80, 3. Glens Falls 2:16.73.
100 Backstroke: 1. Emma Canale (GF) 1:13.08, 2. Allison Ebersole (G-M) 1:24.41, 3. Willow Conyne (G-M) 1:31.86.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Finley Ebersole (G-M) 1:26.92, 2. Joy Kalac (G-M) 1:35.47, 3. Kyrah Hope (G-M) 1:39.58.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Canale, Seleen, Gorton, Russo) 4:34.77, 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 4:51.39, 3. Glens Falls 5:22.74
Records: Glens Falls 1-3, Gloversville-Mayfield 2-1