Queensbury girls head up Foothills Council girls swimming all-stars

Queensbury swimmers dominated the Foothills Council girls swimming all-star team, with the Spartans filling nine of the 12 first-team slots.

Queensbury senior Anna Bearor, who recently signed her National Letter of Intent to swim for Old Dominion University, made the All-Foothills first team in four events: the 100-yard butterfly, the 100 backstroke, the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

Also named to the first team from Queensbury were Susie Boczar (100 breaststroke), Sadie Giumarra (100 freestyle), Marina Muldner (200 individual medley), Laura Dickerson (diving), the 200 medley relay (Bearor, Boczar, Giumarra, Allie Johnston), the 200 free relay (Muldner, Madeline Cox, Reilley Brodt, Abigail Johnson), and the 400 free relay (Bearor, Giumarra, Alexis Knill, Allie Johnston).

Glens Falls' Kailey Gayton was the Foothills first-team all-star in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. Mariana Benvenuto of Gloversville-Mayfield was named first team in the 50 free.

Foothills Council Girls Swimming All-Stars

First Team

200 Medley Relay — Queensbury (Allie Johnston, Susie Boczar, Sadie Giumarra, Anna Bearor)

200 Freestyle — Kailey Gayton, Glens Falls

200 Individual Medley — Marina Muldner, Queensbury

50 Freestyle — Mariana Benvenuto, Gloversville-Mayfield

Diving — Laura Dickerson, Queensbury

100 Butterfly — Anna Bearor, Queensbury

100 Freestyle — Sadie Giumarra, Queensbury

500 Freestyle — Kailey Gayton, Glens Falls

200 Freestyle Relay — Queensbury (Madeline Cox, Reilley Brodt, Abigail Johnson, Marina Muldner)

100 Backstroke — Anna Bearor, Queensbury

100 Breaststroke — Susie Boczar, Queensbury

400 Freestyle Relay — Queensbury (Anna Bearor, Alexis Knill, Sadie Giumarra, Allie Johnston)

Second Team

200 Medley Relay — Glens Falls (Claire Seleen, Catriona Dobert, Lilly Gallagher, Emma Canale)

200 Freestyle — Rowan Davidson, Glens Falls

200 Individual Medley — Reilley Brodt, Queensbury

50 Freestyle — Sadie Giumarra, Queensbury

Diving — Annabelle Lindsey, Hudson Falls-South High

100 Butterfly — Mariana Benvenuto, Gloversville-Mayfield

100 Freestyle — Scout Huckans, Fonda-Johnstown

500 Freestyle — Rosa Lee Ray, Hudson Falls-South High

200 Freestyle Relay — Glens Falls (Lilly Gallagher, Catriona Dobert, Rowan Davidson, Kailey Gayton)

100 Backstroke — Allie Johnston, Queensbury

100 Breaststroke — Sophie Roberts, Queensbury

400 Freestyle Relay — Glens Falls (Rowan Davidson, Claire Seleen, Emma Canale, Kailey Gayton)

Honorable Mention

200 Medley Relay — Gloversville-Mayfield

200 Freestyle — Alexis Knill, Queensbury

200 Individual Medley — Arabelle Barnaby-Wood, Queensbury

50 Freestyle — Rosa Lee Ray, Hudson Falls-South High

Diving — Lola Leonard, Hudson Falls-South High

100 Butterfly — Marina Muldner, Queensbury

100 Freestyle — Claire Seleen, Glens Falls

500 Freestyle — Rowan Davidson, Glens Falls

200 Freestyle Relay — Gloversville-Mayfield

100 Backstroke — Claire Seleen, Glens Falls

100 Breaststroke — Lilly Gallagher, Glens Falls

400 Freestyle Relay — Gloversville-Mayfield

