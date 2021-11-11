Queensbury girls head up Foothills Council girls swimming all-stars

Queensbury swimmers dominated the Foothills Council girls swimming all-star team, with the Spartans filling nine of the 12 first-team slots.

Queensbury senior Anna Bearor, who recently signed her National Letter of Intent to swim for Old Dominion University, made the All-Foothills first team in four events: the 100-yard butterfly, the 100 backstroke, the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

Also named to the first team from Queensbury were Susie Boczar (100 breaststroke), Sadie Giumarra (100 freestyle), Marina Muldner (200 individual medley), Laura Dickerson (diving), the 200 medley relay (Bearor, Boczar, Giumarra, Allie Johnston), the 200 free relay (Muldner, Madeline Cox, Reilley Brodt, Abigail Johnson), and the 400 free relay (Bearor, Giumarra, Alexis Knill, Allie Johnston).

Glens Falls' Kailey Gayton was the Foothills first-team all-star in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. Mariana Benvenuto of Gloversville-Mayfield was named first team in the 50 free.

