Queensbury girls head up Foothills Council girls swimming all-stars

Queensbury swimmers dominated the Foothills Council girls swimming all-star team, with the Spartans filling nine of the 12 first-team slots.
Queensbury senior Anna Bearor, who recently signed her National Letter of Intent to swim for Old Dominion University, made the All-Foothills first team in four events: the 100-yard butterfly, the 100 backstroke, the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Also named to the first team from Queensbury were Susie Boczar (100 breaststroke), Sadie Giumarra (100 freestyle), Marina Muldner (200 individual medley), Laura Dickerson (diving), the 200 medley relay (Bearor, Boczar, Giumarra, Allie Johnston), the 200 free relay (Muldner, Madeline Cox, Reilley Brodt, Abigail Johnson), and the 400 free relay (Bearor, Giumarra, Alexis Knill, Allie Johnston).
Glens Falls' Kailey Gayton was the Foothills first-team all-star in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. Mariana Benvenuto of Gloversville-Mayfield was named first team in the 50 free.
Foothills Council Girls Swimming All-Stars
First Team
200 Medley Relay — Queensbury (Allie Johnston, Susie Boczar, Sadie Giumarra, Anna Bearor)
200 Freestyle — Kailey Gayton, Glens Falls
200 Individual Medley — Marina Muldner, Queensbury
50 Freestyle — Mariana Benvenuto, Gloversville-Mayfield
Diving — Laura Dickerson, Queensbury
100 Butterfly — Anna Bearor, Queensbury
100 Freestyle — Sadie Giumarra, Queensbury
500 Freestyle — Kailey Gayton, Glens Falls
200 Freestyle Relay — Queensbury (Madeline Cox, Reilley Brodt, Abigail Johnson, Marina Muldner)
100 Backstroke — Anna Bearor, Queensbury
100 Breaststroke — Susie Boczar, Queensbury
400 Freestyle Relay — Queensbury (Anna Bearor, Alexis Knill, Sadie Giumarra, Allie Johnston)
Second Team
200 Medley Relay — Glens Falls (Claire Seleen, Catriona Dobert, Lilly Gallagher, Emma Canale)
200 Freestyle — Rowan Davidson, Glens Falls
200 Individual Medley — Reilley Brodt, Queensbury
50 Freestyle — Sadie Giumarra, Queensbury
Diving — Annabelle Lindsey, Hudson Falls-South High
100 Butterfly — Mariana Benvenuto, Gloversville-Mayfield
100 Freestyle — Scout Huckans, Fonda-Johnstown
500 Freestyle — Rosa Lee Ray, Hudson Falls-South High
200 Freestyle Relay — Glens Falls (Lilly Gallagher, Catriona Dobert, Rowan Davidson, Kailey Gayton)
100 Backstroke — Allie Johnston, Queensbury
100 Breaststroke — Sophie Roberts, Queensbury
400 Freestyle Relay — Glens Falls (Rowan Davidson, Claire Seleen, Emma Canale, Kailey Gayton)
Honorable Mention
200 Medley Relay — Gloversville-Mayfield
200 Freestyle — Alexis Knill, Queensbury
200 Individual Medley — Arabelle Barnaby-Wood, Queensbury
50 Freestyle — Rosa Lee Ray, Hudson Falls-South High
Diving — Lola Leonard, Hudson Falls-South High
100 Butterfly — Marina Muldner, Queensbury
100 Freestyle — Claire Seleen, Glens Falls
500 Freestyle — Rowan Davidson, Glens Falls
200 Freestyle Relay — Gloversville-Mayfield
100 Backstroke — Claire Seleen, Glens Falls
100 Breaststroke — Lilly Gallagher, Glens Falls
400 Freestyle Relay — Gloversville-Mayfield
