Queensbury girls defeat Glens Falls, improve to 6-1

QUEENSBURY 87, GLENS FALLS 75
Home Team: Queensbury
200 Medley Relay: 1. Queensbury (Johnston, Boczar, Giumarra, Bearor) 2:03.62, 2. Queensbury 2:15.38, 3. Glens Falls 2:19.61.
200 Freestyle: 1. Rowan Davidson (GF) 2:23.19, 2. Sophia Roberts (Q) 2:23.26, 3. Emma Canale (GF) 2:23.52.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 2:33.28, 2. Marina Muldner (Q) 2:45.85, 3. Lilly Gallagher (GF) 2:48.18.
50 Freestyle: 1. Anna Bearor (Q) 27.16, 2. Madeline Cox (Q) 29.55, 3. Reilley Brodt (Q) 29.61.
100 Butterfly: 1. Allie Johnston (Q) 1:06.30, 2. Marina Muldner (Q) 1:13.58, 3. Madeline Cox (Q) 1:20.13.
100 Freestyle: 1. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:03.86, 2. Reilley Brodt (Q) 1:05.24, 3. Abigail Johnson (Q) 1:06.62.
500 Freestyle: 1. Alexis Knill (Q) 6:23.46, 2. Rowan Davidson (GF) 6:26.52, 3. Carys Bartlett (Q) 6:32.96.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Queensbury (Roberts, Kennelly, Linehan, Cox) 2:00.33, 2. Glens Falls 2:02.23, 3. Queensbury 2:11.20.
100 Backstroke: 1. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:12.88, 2. Kiley Trombley (GF) 1:12.94, 3. Kailey Gayton (GF) 1:16.99.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Kailey Gayton (GF) 1:28.61, 2. Catriona Dobert (GF) 1:40.31, 3. Julia Casertino (GF) 1:47.37.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Gayton, Gallagher, Davidson, Seleen) 4:33.36, 2. Glens Falls 5:20.00.
Records: Queensbury 6-1, Glens Falls 4-4