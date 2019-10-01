{{featured_button_text}}
Swim start

Swimmers from Glens Falls and Queensbury take their marks to start the 200-yard medley relay in Tuesday's dual meet at Queensbury.

 Peter Holehan, pholehan@poststar.com

QUEENSBURY — The top swimmers came through for the Queensbury girls swim team as the Spartans took first place in eight of 11 events in a dual meet with Glens Falls en route to a 95-73 victory at Queensbury Elementary School.

Sophomores Sarah Little and Anna Bearor and senior Natalie Giumarra each won two individual races, while Little and Bearor also teamed up with Sadie Giumarra and Meghan Geczy to win the 200-yard medley relay race with a time of 1:48.80.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Little won the 500 freestyle in 5:48.82, as well as the 50 freestyle in 26.64. Bearor earned victories in the 200 freestyle (2:06.15) and the 100 freestyle (57.22).

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments