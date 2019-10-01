QUEENSBURY — The top swimmers came through for the Queensbury girls swim team as the Spartans took first place in eight of 11 events in a dual meet with Glens Falls en route to a 95-73 victory at Queensbury Elementary School.
Sophomores Sarah Little and Anna Bearor and senior Natalie Giumarra each won two individual races, while Little and Bearor also teamed up with Sadie Giumarra and Meghan Geczy to win the 200-yard medley relay race with a time of 1:48.80.
Little won the 500 freestyle in 5:48.82, as well as the 50 freestyle in 26.64. Bearor earned victories in the 200 freestyle (2:06.15) and the 100 freestyle (57.22).
