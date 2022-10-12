Queensbury defeats Schenectady-Colonie

QUEENSBURY 91,
SCHENECTADY-COLONIE 79
Home Team: Queensbury, Tuesday
200 Medley Relay: 1. Queensbury (Stark, Roberts, Giumarra, Knill) 2:03.96, 2. Schenectady-Colonie 2:05.34, 3. Queensbury 2:20.11.
200 Freestyle: 1. Isabella Hug (S-C) 2:15.45, 2. Marina Muldner (Q) 2:16.50, 3. Ryan Tuomela (Q) 2:26.49.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Alexis Gibson (S-C) 2:19.84, 2. Alexis Knill (Q) 2:45.00, 3. Sarah McShane (S-C) 2:45.24.
50 Freestyle: 1. Emma Lupe (S-C) 27.51, 2. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 27.97, 3. Camilla Sepulveda (S-C) 28.26.
100 Butterfly: 1. Marina Muldner (Q) 1:07.07, 2. Anettka DeGoski (S-C) 1:17.60, 3. Sarah McShane (S-C) 1:21.47.
100 Freestyle: 1. Emma Lupe (S-C) 1:00.28, 2. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 1:01.92, 3. Abigail Johnson (Q) 1:05.62.
500 Freestyle: 1. Maura Waite (S-C) 6:05.50, 2. Mya Stark (Q) 6:11.03, 3. Kelly Waite (S-C) 6:19.16.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Queensbury (Giumarra, Roberts, Knill, Muldner) 1:53.64, 2. Schenectady-South Colonie 2:00.19, 3. Queensbury 2:03.30.
100 Backstroke: 1. Alexis Gibson (S-C) 1:04.44, 2. McKenna Bearor (Q) 1:18.40, 3. Emily Kenny (Q) 1:20.47.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Sophia Roberts (Q) 1:19.95, 2. Susan Boczar (Q) 1:22.39, 3. Camilla Sepulveda (S-C) 1:23.12.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Schenectady-Colonie (Waite, Lupe, Waite, Gibson) 4:12.15, 2. Queensbury 4:18.58, 3. Schenectady-Colonie 4:55.13.
Records: Queensbury 5-1 , Schenectady-South Colonie 0-8