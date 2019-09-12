QUEENSBURY 98,
HUDSON FALLS-SOUTH HIGH 64
200 Medley Relay: 1. Queensbury (Bartlett, Coutant, Boczar, Cox) 2:07.90; 2. Queensbury 2:08.86; 3. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 2:37.94.
200 Freestyle: 1. Eliza Lockwood (Q) 2:21.23; 2. Rosa Ray (HF) 2:30.34; 3. Lauren Linehan (Q) 2:38.26.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 2:31.72; 2. Emily Felton (Q) 2:33.60; 3. Carys Bartlett (Q) 2:47.16.
50 Freestyle: 1. Madeline Cox (Q) 29.41; 2. Leah Richard (HF) 30.08; 3. Julia Metivier (Q) 31.75.
Diving: 1. Mia Nassivera (HF) 135.20; 2. Laura Dickerson (QBY) 132.70; 3. Annabelle Lindsay (HF) 129.15.
100 Butterfly: 1. Anna Bearor (Q) 1:03.13; 2. Laura Dickerson (Q) 132.70; 3. Meghan Geczy (Q) 1:09.69.
You have free articles remaining.
100 Freestyle: 1. Reilley Brodt (Q) 1:06.53; 2. Jana Bonesteel (HF) 1:06.54; 3. Rosa Ray (HF) 1:08.44.
500 Freestyle: 1. Rachel Palmer (Q) 6:22.09; 2. Eliza Lockwood (Q) 6:26.46; 3. Madeline Cox (Q) 6:49.09.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Queensbury (Bartlett, Brodt, Mahoney, Giumarra) 2:03.97; 2. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 2:04.25; 3. Queensbury 2:06.10.
100 Backstroke: 1. Jana Bonesteel (HF) 1:19.05; 2. Faith Holcomb (HF) 1:25.53; 3. Annabelle Lindsay (HF) 1:29.34.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Erin Manning (HF) 1:52.36.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls (Cahill, Konkol, Holcomb, Bonesteel) 5:14.07
Records: Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 0-2, Queensbury 1-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.