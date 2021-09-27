Love sets record as Saratoga swims past B. Spa

SARATOGA SPRINGS 94,
BALLSTON SPA 79
Home Team: Ballston Spa
200 Medley Relay — 1. Saratoga Springs (Nickel, Chen, Klaus, Elezi) 2:13.01; 2. Saratoga Springs 2:14.04; 3. Ballston Spa 2:17.50.
200 Freestyle — 1. Julia McKinley (BS) 2:08.70; 2. Addison Kenney (Sara) 2:11.59; 3. Jillian Ferrie (Sara) 2:15.59.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Madeleine Wood (Sara) 2:34.56; 2. Isabella Woytowich (Sara) 2:44.10; 3. Anna Harmon (BS) 2:48.64.
50 Freestyle — 1. Rachel Love (Sara) 26.96; 2. McKenna Phillips (BS) 28.16; 3. Julie Nickel (Sara) 28.21.
Diving — 1. Olivia Winslow (BS) 269.65; 2. Katherine Henry (Sara) 162.30; 3. Abrianna Gordon (Sara) 154.45.
100 Butterfly — 1. Aileen Klaus (Sara) 1:10.40; 2. Madeleine Wood (Sara) 1:10.62; 3. Sarah Woytowich (Sara) 1:16.46.
100 Freestyle — 1. Shelby Fitch (Sara) 1:00.62; 2. Victoria Gvozdeva (Sara) 1:02.83; 3. Alexis Eisler (BS) 1:03.94.
500 Freestyle — 1. Rachel Love (Sara) 5:09.21; 2. Julia McKinley (BS) 5:42.98; 3. Elaine Chen (Sara) 6:12.94.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Ballston Spa (Bedell, Bodien, Eisler, McKinley) 1:56.18.
100 Backstroke — 1. Emily Krasniqi (BS) 1:12.80; 2. Anika Horvath (Sara) 1:13.84; 3. Jillian Ferrie (Sara) 1:14.65.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Julia Bodien (BS) 1:30.65; 2. Allie Hunter (BS) 1:32.61; 3. Malia Flusche (BS) 1:57.88.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Ballston Spa (McKinley, Bedell, Eisler, Krasniqi) 4:12.90; 2. Ballston Spa 4:56.77
Records — Ballston Spa 0-4 , Saratoga Springs 4-1
Notes: Rachel Love of Saratoga sets pool record in 500 freestyle.