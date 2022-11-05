Lindsay, QHS relay place second at Section II girls swimming

The Spartans' 200 free relay team of Marina Muldner, Abigail Johnson, Sophia Roberts and Sadie Giumarra took second with a time of 1:49.45, just behind Ravena.

Queensbury got fourth-place finishes from Susan Boczar in the 100 breaststroke and Allie Johnston in the 100 backstroke. Johnston also took fifth in the 50 freestyle, as did Muldner in the 100 butterfly and the Spartans' 200 medley and 400 free relays. HF-SGF's Isabella Basile took fifth in the 200 individual medley, as did Glens Falls' Kloe Russo in the 100 breaststroke.