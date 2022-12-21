Hudson Falls-South High swimmers come up short vs. Fonda-Johnstown

FONDA-JOHNSTOWN 80,
HUDSON FALLS-SOUTH HIGH 62
Home Team: Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay: 1. Fonda-Johnstown (Long, Rizzo, Krempa, Elston) 2:01.80, 2. Fonda-Johnstown 2:17.32, 3. Hudson Falls-SGF 2:18.40.
200 Freestyle: 1. Peyton Bramer (FJ) 2:11.78, 2. Jocelyn Bush (FJ) 2:13.90, 3. Alex DeMagistris (FJ) 2:18.31.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Vincent Rizzo (FJ) 2:21.15, 2. Caroline Krempa (FJ) 2:55.07.
50 Freestyle: 1. DJ Long (FJ) 25.34, 2. Nick Harrington (HF) 28.55, 3. Cameron Arminio (FJ) 29.65.
Diving: 1. Richard Rosick (HF) 162.95, 2. Karson Munger (HF) 133.70, 3. Caleb Sanjurjo (FJ) 111.60.
People are also reading…
100 Butterfly: 1. Vincent Rizzo (FJ) 59.14, 2. Jake Ringer (FJ) 1:29.84, 3. Caleb Sanjurjo (FJ) 111.60.
100 Freestyle: 1. DJ Long (FJ) 58.66, 2. Keegan Elston (FJ) 1:05.47, 3. Richard Rosick (HF) 1:07.50.
500 Freestyle: 1. Peyton Bramer (FJ) 6:12.06, 2. Jocelyn Bush (FJ) 6:16.57, 3. Nick Harrington (HF) 6:54.57.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hudson Falls-SGF (Bain, Rosick, Brayton, Harrington) 2:05.51, 2. Hudson Falls-SGF 2:29.79.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Dennis Bain (HF) 1:40.90, 2. Davian Eldred (HF) 1:46.21.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hudson Falls-SGF (Harrington, Rosick, Brayton, McPhee) 4:29.51, 2. Hudson Falls-SGF 6:01.24.
Records: Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 0-2, Fonda-Johnstown 2-1.