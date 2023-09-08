QUEENSBURY — Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls' Isabella Basile set a new program record in the 100-yard backstroke Thursday — bettering an almost 30-year-old record in a Foothills Council dual meet at Queensbury.

Basile, a freshman from South High, just missed the record at last year's sectionals. She didn't waste any time breaking the record in the first meet of the season, swimming a time of 1 minute, 4.07 seconds. The previous record was 1:04.24, set by former Hudson Falls-Fort Ann swimmer Kelly Hogan.