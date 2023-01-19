 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glens Falls wraps up Foothills swim title

GLOVERSVILLE — Glens Falls wrapped up the Foothills Council boys swimming title on Wednesday with a 108-77 victory over Gloversville-Mayfield.

Joe Flood and Carson Rath were both four-time winners as Glens Falls improved to 6-0. Flood won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races and was on two winning relay teams. Rath won the 200 free and the backstroke and also swam on two first-place relays.

Julian Stedman won the 200 IM.

Glens Falls’ winning 200 free relay team was made up of Jackson Menard, Austin DeSabarais, Rath and Flood. The 400 free relay was composed of Stedman, Tiernan Talbot, Rath and Flood.

