Glens Falls wins Foothills swim meet, sets record

Glens Falls finished off its shortened boys swim season with a decisive win in the Foothills Council championships, setting a pool record in the process.
Glens Falls finished first with 566 points, 192 1/2 points ahead of second-place Queensbury. It was a “virtual” meet, with teams swimming at their own pools and later comparing times.
The Glens Falls 200-yard freestyle relay team of Dylan Anselment, Greg Frandsen, Joe Flood and Nolan Towers won in a pool-record time of 1:29.47. That was also a state qualifying time, though the state meet is not being held because of the pandemic.
Anselment, Frandsen and Towers were part of the 200 free relay last season. Flood, a sophomore, was the newest member.
“They were so close last year (to making states),” coach Kevin Crossman said, “when we returned, even given the shortened season, in December, I said to the guys, even with limited practice, we’ve got a shot. Then when we finally did get reinstated, I said to the guys, we’re back on, even though we had only four weeks, we can make this happen. They bought into it.”
Crossman said swim teams normally have a 16-week season with practices running an hour and a half each. This year the Indians had 22 days in the water with practices limited to 45 minutes.
“With that limited time to do it, I’m still scratching my head saying, ‘did that really happen?’ “ Crossman said.
Carson Rath won the 200 freestyle and the backstroke for Glens Falls and was on the winning medley relay team along with Jack Barry, Anselment and Towers.
“He’s a great athlete to coach and one of the hardest workers I’ve seen in a long time,” Crossman said of Rath. “His results speak for themselves. I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can do. No doubt Carson’s on a path toward making the state meet.”
Anselment also won the 50 and 100 freestyle races. Julian Stedman won the 500 free for Glens Falls.
The Indians won’t have a chance to repeat their Division II team title in the Section II meet, which was canceled. Crossman said some swimmers chose not to compete this year because of the unusual conditions imposed by the pandemic. But the strong performances of those who swam bode well for the future.
“Glens Falls has a lot of great swimmers and divers,” he said, “and when we return to normalcy next year, we’ll have a chance to see how great this program has become.”
Aidan Ford was Queensbury’s top swimmer, taking first in the breaststroke and finishing second in the 200 IM. Nick Brown was second in two events.
Foothills Council meet
Team Scores
1. Glens Falls 566, 2. Queensbury 373 1/2, 3. Gloversville-Mayfield 370, 4. Fonda-Johnstown 210, 5. Hudson Falls-South High 147 1/2.
Local Individual Top 10
200 medley relay — 1. Glens Falls (Carson Rath, Jack Barry, Dylan Anselment, Nolan Towers), 1:42.60, 2. Queensbury (Nick Brown, Noah Engel, Aidan Ford, Noah Crandall), 1:45.36.
200 free — 1. Carson Rath (GF) 1:57.93, 3. Luke Skellie (GF) 2:00.88, 4. CJ VanGuilder (Q) 2:05.37, 6. Garrett Lamouree (Q) 2:08.23, 7. Aiden Dwyer (GF) 2:09.82, 9. Jaden Mahon (GF) 2:14.18.
200 IM — 2. Aidan Ford (Q) 2:09.96, 3. Julian Stedman (GF) 2:11.30, 4. Greg Frandsen (GF) 2:15.84, 5. Jack Barry (GF) 2:20.65, 6. Camden Barry (GF) 2:25.07, 7. Jake McCurry (Q) 2:31.74, 9. Aidan Shaw (HFS) 2:57.00.
50 free — 1. Dylan Anselment (GF) 22.46, 2. Joe Flood (GF) 23.00, 3. Nolan Towers (GF) 23.54, 5. Noah Crandall (Q) 24.72, 5. Avery Willis (HFS) 24.72, 7. Grant Lamouree (Q) 25.01, 8. Peyton Humphries (HFS) 25.37, 9. Noah Engel (Q) 25.67.
100 butterfly — 2. Nick Brown (Q) 55.75, 3. Luke Skellie (GF) 58.66, 4. Ryan Rawson (GF) 1:01.72, 8. Ethan Langford (Q) 1:09.40.
100 free — 1. Dylan Anselment (GF) 49.85, 2. Greg Frandsen (GF) 51.16, 3. Nolan Towers (GF) 51.94, 4. Jack Putnam (GF) 54.23, 6. Grant Lamouree (Q) 55.09, 7. CJ VanGuilder (Q) 55.27, 10. Peyton Humphries (HFS) 59.15.
500 free — 1. Julian Stedman (GF) 5:20.83, 3. Ryan Rawson (GF) 5:45.70, 4. Garrett Lamouree (Q) 5:55.31, 6. Aiden Dwyer (GF) 6:16.37, 7. Jake McCurry (Q) 6:35.87, 9. Parker Stafford (GF) 6:42.71.
200 free relay — 1. Glens Falls (Dylan Anselment, Greg Frandsen, Joe Flood, Nolan Towers), 1:29.47, 2. Queensbury (Grant Lamouree, Noah Engel, Noah Crandall, CJ VanGuilder), 1:40.59, 4. Hudson Falls-SGF (Peyton Humphries, Karl Lanfear, Josh Sanders, Avery Willis), 1:54.39.
100 back — 1. Carson Rath (GF) 56.58, 2. Nick Brown (Q) 1:00.16, 3. Joe Flood (GF) 1:03.08, 4. Jack Putnam (GF) 1:03.45, 7. Ethan Langford (Q) 1:07.60, 9. Austin DeSabarais (GF) 1:11.83, 10. Skyler Allen (Q) 1:14.62.
100 breaststroke — 1. Aidan Ford (Q) 1:03.85, 2. Jack Barry (GF) 1:07.64, 4. Camden Barry (GF) 1:11.96, 5. Noah Crandall (Q) 1:13.06, 6. Heath Borgos (GF) 1:13.16, 7. Avery Willis (HFS) 1:13.67, 9. Noah Engel (Q) 1:16.86.
400 free relay — 2. Glens Falls (Luke Skellie, Greg Frandsen, Joe Flood, Carson Rath), 3:35.36, 3. Queensbury (CJ VanGuilder, Grant Lamouree, Nick Brown, Aidan Ford), 3:38.45. 5. Hudson Falls-SGF (Peyton Smith, Scott Fish, Scott Brayton, Karl Lanfear), 5:00.06.