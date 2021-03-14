Glens Falls wins Foothills swim meet, sets record

Glens Falls finished off its shortened boys swim season with a decisive win in the Foothills Council championships, setting a pool record in the process.

Glens Falls finished first with 566 points, 192 1/2 points ahead of second-place Queensbury. It was a “virtual” meet, with teams swimming at their own pools and later comparing times.

The Glens Falls 200-yard freestyle relay team of Dylan Anselment, Greg Frandsen, Joe Flood and Nolan Towers won in a pool-record time of 1:29.47. That was also a state qualifying time, though the state meet is not being held because of the pandemic.

Anselment, Frandsen and Towers were part of the 200 free relay last season. Flood, a sophomore, was the newest member.

“They were so close last year (to making states),” coach Kevin Crossman said, “when we returned, even given the shortened season, in December, I said to the guys, even with limited practice, we’ve got a shot. Then when we finally did get reinstated, I said to the guys, we’re back on, even though we had only four weeks, we can make this happen. They bought into it.”

Crossman said swim teams normally have a 16-week season with practices running an hour and a half each. This year the Indians had 22 days in the water with practices limited to 45 minutes.