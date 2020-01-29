Glens Falls uses depth to beat Academy

GLENS FALLS 99, ALBANY ACADEMY 87
Home Team: Albany Academy
200 Medley Relay — 1. Albany Academy (Young, Henkel, Henkel, Strich) 1:38.73; 2. Glens Falls 1:49.27; 3. Glens Falls 1:53.72.
200 Freestyle — 1. Bryce Henkel (AA) 1:58.59; 2. Jack Slote (AA) 2:01.30; 3. Mitchell Skellie (GF) 2:02.52.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Brayden Henkel (AA) 2:10.97; 2. Neil Hogan (GF) 2:16.81; 3. Will Center (GF) 2:18.64.
50 Freestyle — 1. Dylan Anselment (GF) 23.42; 2. Silas Strich (AA) 23.86; 3. Joe Flood (GF) 24.29.
Diving — 1. Andrew Cataldo (AA) 246.50; 2. James Gerdeman (AA) 213.30; 3. Ian Collins (GF) 208.75.
100 Butterfly — 1. Ivan Young (AA) 56.52; 2. Neil Hogan (GF) 1:00.56; 3. Dylan Anselment (GF) 1:02.38.
100 Freestyle — 1. Greg Frandsen (GF) 54.60; 2. Aron Connors (AA) 54.63; 3. Mitchell Skellie (GF) 54.77.
500 Freestyle — 1. Julian Stedman (GF) 5:36.33; 2. Carson Rath (GF) 5:45.48; 3. Bennett de Wolf (AA) 5:54.56.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Albany Academy (Strich, Connors, Henkel, Henkel) 1:30.09; 2. Glens Falls 1:40.08; 3. Glens Falls 1:43.61.
100 Backstroke — 1. Will Center (GF) 59.06; 2. Carson Rath (GF) 59.46; 3. Ian Young (AA) 1:00.46.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Camden Barry (GF) 1:11.96; 2. Jack Slote (AA) 1:12.87; 3. Ethan Schrammel (GF) 1:13.73.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Albany Academy (Henkel, Strich, Connors, Henkel) 3:22.37; 2. Glens Falls 3:39.87; 3. Glens Falls 3:45.73
Records — Albany Academy 7-1 , Glens Falls 8-0
Notes — Glens Falls used its depth to get the better of Albany Academy.