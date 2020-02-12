Glens Falls to be a contender at sectionals

Swimming is often thought of as an individual sport, but it is first a team sport, and that fact is capitalized, underlined and bold-faced at Glens Falls.
The Indians qualified 21 individuals and three relay teams for the Section II Boys Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday through Saturday at Shenendehowa High School.
Glens Falls, which will compete in Division II at sectionals, finished its dual-meet season with a 9-2 record, losing only to perennial Division I powers Shenendehowa and Saratoga Springs.
“This whole season has been built around the depth of our program,” Glens Falls coach Kevin Crossman said. “We lack those top-two, top-three-type guys, but our group of guys is really deep.”
One of Glens Falls’ dual-meet wins came over Albany Academy, which is considered, with Glens Falls, one of the favorites for the Division II team title.
“Mathematically, if it all goes according to seeding — which it never has — it would be Albany Academy and Glens Falls, with Burnt Hills not far behind,” Crossman said. “It’s going to come down to guys representing the teams as best they can in the moment, which is what we’ve tried to do all season long.”
Glens Falls does have a couple of swimmers seeded second. Junior Dylan Anselment holds that place in the 50-yard freestyle with a qualifying time of 23.30 seconds. Sophomore Ian Collins is seeded second in the diving with a score of 253.15 points.
Junior Will Center is seeded third in the 100 backstroke (58.53) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:58.22). Sophomore Nolan Towers is seeded fourth in the 100 freestyle (52.97), while freshman Carson Rath also has a fourth seed, in the 100 backstroke (59.86).
As always, Crossman also takes great pride in his swimmers who don’t necessarily occupy headlines, but went above expectations to get to this point. Among them are freshman Joe Flood in the 50 freestyle, along with sophomores Aiden Dwyer and Ryan Rawson in the 500 freestyle.
“For a first-year swimmer like Joe, in an event that’s predominantly juniors and seniors, he’s one of the rising stars we have,” Crossman said. “And Ryan and Aiden are such motivating guys. To see them in our sectional lineup is inspirational to our whole team.”
All three of the Indians’ relay teams are seeded fifth.
It’s a little different story for Queensbury, which qualified 13 individuals but has three second-seeded relay teams including a 200 medley relay that has already qualified for the state meet on March 6-7. Its 200 freestyle relay is only about a second and a half off a state-qualifying time.
The Spartans have some top-tier individuals, led by senior T.J. Bearor, who qualified for states in five events, but has opted to swim in the 50 freestyle (21.29) and 100 freestyle (47.55) and a couple of relays for sectionals.
Senior Ross Caimano is seeded second in the 100 freestyle (51.32) and third in the 50 freestyle (23.31), while junior Nick Brown earned a second seed in the 100 backstroke (58.10) and a third seed in the 100 butterfly (55.93).
Junior Aidan Ford is seeded third in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.67) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (56.47).
Queensbury coach Mike Anderson is also excited to see how some of his late-season qualifiers do this weekend.
"We pushed hard for some qualifying times at the end of the season and got a couple of guys in there, so that's good," Anderson said. "I think we're in a good place."
In Division I, Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls' Avery Willis is seeded 15th in the 50 freestyle (25.02) and 22nd in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.14), while Peyton Humphries is seeded 23rd in the 100 backstroke (1:08.99).
