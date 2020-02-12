Glens Falls to be a contender at sectionals

Swimming is often thought of as an individual sport, but it is first a team sport, and that fact is capitalized, underlined and bold-faced at Glens Falls.

The Indians qualified 21 individuals and three relay teams for the Section II Boys Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday through Saturday at Shenendehowa High School.

Glens Falls, which will compete in Division II at sectionals, finished its dual-meet season with a 9-2 record, losing only to perennial Division I powers Shenendehowa and Saratoga Springs.

“This whole season has been built around the depth of our program,” Glens Falls coach Kevin Crossman said. “We lack those top-two, top-three-type guys, but our group of guys is really deep.”

One of Glens Falls’ dual-meet wins came over Albany Academy, which is considered, with Glens Falls, one of the favorites for the Division II team title.

“Mathematically, if it all goes according to seeding — which it never has — it would be Albany Academy and Glens Falls, with Burnt Hills not far behind,” Crossman said. “It’s going to come down to guys representing the teams as best they can in the moment, which is what we’ve tried to do all season long.”