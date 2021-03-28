Glens Falls swimmers too much for Gloversville-Mayfield

Glens Falls won nine events on the way to a 104-51 girls swimming victory over Gloversville-Mayfield.
Glens Falls 104, Gloversville-Mayfield 51
Home Team: Gloversville-Mayfield
200 Medley Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Seleen, Gallagher, Heyman, Wolfstich) 2:15.23; 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:18.64.
200 Freestyle — 1. Claire Seleen (GF) 2:30.07; 2. Lily Murray (GF) 2:31.16; 3. Ahva Heyman (GF) 2:35.11.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Cailin Harrington (GF) 3:01.90; 2. Sydney Yates (G-M) 3:02.35; 3. Abigail Seltzer (G-M) 3:08.02.
50 Freestyle — 1. Kailey Gayton (GF) 29.03; 2. Lily Gallagher (GF) 31.80; 3. Joy Kalac (G-M) 37.34.
100 Butterfly — 1. Mariana Benvenuto (G-M) 1:06.06; 2. Rowan Davidson (GF) 1:22.02; 3. Kacie Wolfstich (GF) 1:27.06.
100 Freestyle — 1. Kailey Gayton (GF) 1:04.00; 2. Miracle Conyne (G-M) 1:11.91; 3. Cailin Harrington (GF) 1:12.73.
500 Freestyle — 1. Ahva Heyman (GF) 6:53.31; 2. Lily Gallagher (GF) 7:09.53; 3. Lily Murray (GF) 7:18.11.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Davidson, Wolfstich, Gayton, Murray) 2:02.25; 2. Glens Falls 2:19.72; 3. Gloversville-Mayfield 2:39.48.
100 Backstroke — 1. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:14.63; 2. Kacie Wolfstich (GF) 1:20.41; 3. Sydney Yates (G-M) 1:21.73.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Mariana Benvenuto (G-M) 1:18.37; 2. Rowan Davidson (GF) 1:30.20; 3. Miracle Conyne (G-M) 1:35.41.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Murray, Gayton, Harrington, Davidson) 4:43.66; 2. Gloversville-Mayfield 4:51.61; 3. Glens Falls 4:59.42.
Records — Gloversville-Mayfield 1-1, Glens Falls 1-1.