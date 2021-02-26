Glens Falls swimmers overwhelm F-J

Glens Falls swimmers won every event as the Indians scored a resounding swim win.
Glens Falls 131, Fonda-Johnstown 39
Home Team: Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Rath, Barry, Anselment, Healy) 1:53.28; 2. Glens Falls 1:59.05; 3. Fonda-Johnstown 2:06.85.
200 Freestyle — 1. Julian Stedman (GF) 2:04.33; 2. Connor Harding (FJ) 2:18.40; 3. Parker Stafford (GF) 2:32.01.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Dylan Anselment (GF) 2:21.48; 2. Vincent Rizzo (FJ) 2:28.63; 3. Ryan Healy (GF) 2:46.60.
50 Freestyle — 1. Nolan Towers (GF) 24.49; 2. Carson Rath (GF) 24.61; 3. Ryan Rawson (GF) 25.69.
100 Butterfly — 1. Luke Skellie (GF) 1:00.82; 2. Vincent Rizzo (FJ) 1:04.41; 3. Nolan Towers (GF) 1:06.55.
100 Freestyle — 1. Dylan Anselment (GF) 52.30; 2. Greg Frandsen (GF) 53.10; 3. Jack Putnam (GF) 55.97.
500 Freestyle — 1. Carson Rath (GF) 5:49.33; 2. Ryan Rawson (GF) 6:12.53; 3. Connor Harding (FJ) 6:18.07.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Frandsen, Barry, DeSabarais, Dwyer) 1:45.94; 2. Glens Falls 1:46.30; 3. Glens Falls 1:55.48.
100 Backstroke — 1. Julian Stedman (GF) 1:03.00; 2. Joe Flood (GF) 1:04.92; 3. Jack Putnam (GF) 1:07.60.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Jack Barry (GF) 1:13.76; 2. Greg Frandsen (GF) 1:13.98; 3. Camden Barry (GF) 1:17.85.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Skellie, Putnam, Rath, LaFond) 4:07.25; 2. Glens Falls 4:12.42; 3. Fonda-Johnstown 4:14.02
Records — Glens Falls 2-0, Fonda-Johnstown 3-4.