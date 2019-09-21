SHAKER 104, GLENS FALLS 79
Home Team: Shaker
200 Medley Relay — 1. Shaker (DeBellis, Yu, Crain, Catalano) 2:00.96; 2. Glens Falls 2:07.34; 3. Glens Falls 2:19.64.
200 Freestyle — 1. Lucy Catalano (Shak) 2:12.43; 2. Kailey Gayton (GF) 2:13.24; 3. Rowan Davidson (GF) 2:17.70.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Lily DeBellis (Shak) 2:19.16; 2. Laura Romania (Shak) 2:37.27; 3. Alyssa Lortie (Shak) 2:42.54.
50 Freestyle — 1. Amber Crain (Shak) 27.39; 2. Madison Maier (GF) 27.46; 3. Isabelle Rowley (Shak) 27.79.
Diving — 1. Sandra Sheedy (Shak) 195.20; 2. Bella Schaffer (Shak) 179.15; 3. Ahva Heyman (GF) 72.60.
100 Butterfly — 1. Madison Maier (GF) 1:10.03; 2. Eloise Gall (Shak) 1:10.88; 3. Ahva Heyman (GF) 1:12.12.
100 Freestyle — 1. Ella Wolfstich (GF) 59.25; 2. Amber Crain (Shak) 1:01.18; 3. Lily Murray (GF) 1:02.19.
500 Freestyle — 1. Emily Yu (Shak) 5:39.66; 2. Lucy Catalano (Shak) 6:03.64; 3. Kailey Gayton (GF) 6:03.72.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Maier, Murray, Davidson, Gayton) 1:53.61; 2. Shaker 1:56.18; 3. Glens Falls 1:58.71.
100 Backstroke — 1. Lily DeBellis (Shak) 1:03.69; 2. Ella Wolfstich (GF) 1:08.61; 3. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:13.83.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Emily Yu (Shak) 1:10.41; 2. Lily Gallagher (GF) 1:24.22; 3. Eloise Gall (Shak) 1:25.14.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Shaker (Catalano, Crain, Yu, DeBellis) 4:04.14; 2. Glens Falls 4:12.21; 3. Shaker 4:29.30
Records — Shaker 1-4, Glens Falls 1-2.
