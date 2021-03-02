Glens Falls swimmers defeat Queensbury

Dylan Anselment and Carson Rath each had a win and were part of two winning relays as Glens Falls topped Queensbury in boys swimming.
GLENS FALLS 112, QUEENSBURY 58
Home Team: Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Rath, Barry, Anselment, Towers) 1:46.60, 2. Queensbury 1:50.62, 3. Glens Falls 1:52.61.
200 Freestyle — 1. CJ VanGuilder (Q) 2:06.21, 2. Carson Rath (GF) 2:06.24, 3. Luke Skellie (GF) 2:07.09.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Aidan Ford (Q) 2:13.44, 2. Julian Stedman (GF) 2:18.19, 3. Jack Barry (GF) 2:28.16.
50 Freestyle — 1. Dylan Anselment (GF) 22.95, 2. Joe Flood (GF) 24.16, 3. Nolan Towers (GF) 24.48.
100 Butterfly — 1. Nick Brown (Q) 57.51, 2. Dylan Anselment (GF) 1:00.77, 3. Luke Skellie (GF) 1:01.27.
100 Freestyle — 1. Greg Frandsen (GF) 53.25, 2. Nolan Towers (GF) 54.72, 3. Noah Crandall (Q) 56.83.
500 Freestyle — 1. Julian Stedman (GF) 5:40.68, 2. Ryan Rawson (GF) 6:16.23, 3. Grant Lamouree (Q) 6:40.93.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Frandsen, Towers, Anselment, Skellie) 1:35.94, 2. Queensbury 1:44.25, 3. Glens Falls 1:47.93.
100 Backstroke — 1. Carson Rath (GF) 58.54, 2. Nick Brown (Q) 1:01.52, 3. Joe Flood (GF) 1:05.25.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Aidan Ford (Q) 1:09.41, 2. Jack Barry (GF) 1:13.34, 3. Greg Frandsen (GF) 1:13.82.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Stedman, Skellie, Flood, Rath) 3:47.54, 2. Queensbury 3:51.46, 3. Glens Falls 4:05.46
Records — Glens Falls 3-0, Queensbury 3-1
