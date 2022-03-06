 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Glens Falls swimmers break another record

  • 0
State-bound swimmers

Glens Falls High School will have six swimmers in the state meet at Ithaca College on Friday and Saturday — from left, Carson Rath, Joe Flood, Luke Skellie, Greg Frandsen, Jack Bordeau and Nolan Towers. Flood swims the 50 free, Rath in the backstroke, Skellie in the 100 fly and Towers in the 100 free. Those swimmers will also compete in all three relays.

 Erin Reid Coker, Special to The Post-Star

ITHACA — Glens Falls swimmers set another school relay record during competition in the State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships this past weekend at Ithaca College.

The foursome of Greg Frandsen, Nolan Towers, Joe Flood and Carson Rath made the finals in the 200-yard freestyle relay and finished sixth among public school entries (seventh counting Federation schools). The time of 1:27.75 beat their own school record.

Towers, Frandsen, Luke Skellie and Jack Bordeau finished 18th among public schools in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:21.42.

In individual events, Towers was 31st in 100 free (49.09 seconds), Rath placed 36th in 100 back (55.67), Flood took 38th in 50 free (22.23) and Skellie was 38th in 100 fly (53.90).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News