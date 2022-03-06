Glens Falls swimmers break another record

ITHACA — Glens Falls swimmers set another school relay record during competition in the State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships this past weekend at Ithaca College.

The foursome of Greg Frandsen, Nolan Towers, Joe Flood and Carson Rath made the finals in the 200-yard freestyle relay and finished sixth among public school entries (seventh counting Federation schools). The time of 1:27.75 beat their own school record.

Towers, Frandsen, Luke Skellie and Jack Bordeau finished 18th among public schools in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:21.42.

In individual events, Towers was 31st in 100 free (49.09 seconds), Rath placed 36th in 100 back (55.67), Flood took 38th in 50 free (22.23) and Skellie was 38th in 100 fly (53.90).

