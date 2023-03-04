ITHACA — The Glens Falls 200-yard freestyle relay team of Julian Stedman, Austin DeSabrais, Carson Rath and Joe Flood earned a 19th-place showing in the state boys swim meet on Saturday.

The Glens Falls foursome improved 11 spots from its seeding of 30th, swimming a finals time of 1:30.24. That was good for 19th among public high school teams, 20th when including Federation teams.

This was the 13th relay to qualify for the state meet in 60 years of swimming at Glens Falls.

Flood was 46th and Rath finished 48th overall in the 50 free. Rath was 39th in the backstroke.