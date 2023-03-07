Glens Falls placed two individual swimmers and two relay teams on the Foothills Council boys swimming all-star first team, the league announced this week.

Foothills all-star team selections are based on last month's sectional meet results.

Making the first team from Glens Falls were Joe Flood in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles, and Carson Rath in the 100 backstroke. Both Flood and Rath were first-teamers on Glens Falls' two relays: with Julian Stedman and Austin DeSabrais in the 200 freestyle relay, and with Stedman and Tiernan Talbot in the 400 free relay.

Queensbury placed diver Louis Allison on the first team.

Rounding out the Foothills all-star first team were Fonda-Johnstown's Vincent Rizzo in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, and Gloversville-Mayfield's Alex Payne (200 free, 500 free), Logan Oathout (100 breaststroke) and the 200 medley relay of Lukas Oathout, Logan Oathout, Michael Carpenter and Payne.

Local swimmers making the All-Foothills second team were Glens Falls' 200 medley relay of Jackson Menard, DeSabrais, Talbot and Nate Donlon; as well as Stedman (200 IM, 500 free) and Rath (50 free); and Queensbury's Michael Noble (200 free), Harrison Sullivan (100 free) and Devin Dennett (100 breaststroke).

Making the honorable mention list were Glens Falls' DeSabrais (100 back) and Talbot (200 IM, 100 butterfly), Queensbury's C.J. VanGuilder (200 free, 100 free) and Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls' Richard Rosick (diving).