Glens Falls finishes first in small-school boys swimming state rankings

"But it's still quite an accolade to receive," added Crossman, who thinks he had a team finish second or third in the rankings one year. "We had a great year. To end it all with this is the cherry on top."

The NICSA does say on the rankings that hopefully in the future the rankings will be decided in the pool instead of on paper, but that it's the best system for now. Crossman acknowledges that it takes quite a bit of paperwork on the coaches' part.

"We've done it the whole time I've been here. It's a nice way to bring credibility to the program," Crossman said.

In the large-school division, Pittsford was first, followed by Bethlehem and Shenendehowa.

Not lost on Crossman was the fact that when he emailed his swimmers with the news, it was a reminder of more normal times as they stay in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Immediately I got emails saying, 'we're psyched,' 'that's awesome,' " Crossman said. "They're out of school, missing their friends — if it's a little ray of sunshine, we'll take it."

