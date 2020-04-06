Glens Falls finishes first in small-school boys swimming state rankings

It's unofficial, but it was welcome news nonetheless.
The National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association finished its unofficial ranking of boys swim teams in New York State, and Section II champion Glens Falls finished first in the small-school division on the basis of total points. The rankings were revealed Monday.
It was technically a three-way tie for first between Glens Falls, Albany Academy and Chenango Valley, but the coaches have a complex formula for assigning points to each team. Glens Falls finished with 4,357, Albany Academy had 4,215 and Chenango Valley had 4,142.
Briefly, the formula takes into account points from each team's swims and dives all season. They also use head-to-head competition and then how mock-dual meets would end up.
According to the final posting on section2swim.com, an actual dual meet will take the highest priority in the rankings. That's what helped the Indians earn more points.
"We beat Albany Academy in both a dual meet and in sectionals," explained Glens Falls coach Kevin Crossman. "But in the mock-dual meets, Academy beat Chenango Valley, but Chenango Valley beat us."
When all is said and done, it is just a coaches association poll, and not every team fills out the paperwork to be considered, but Crossman said Academy, Chenango Valley and Glens Falls truly were "some of the power teams across the state.
"But it's still quite an accolade to receive," added Crossman, who thinks he had a team finish second or third in the rankings one year. "We had a great year. To end it all with this is the cherry on top."
The NICSA does say on the rankings that hopefully in the future the rankings will be decided in the pool instead of on paper, but that it's the best system for now. Crossman acknowledges that it takes quite a bit of paperwork on the coaches' part.
"We've done it the whole time I've been here. It's a nice way to bring credibility to the program," Crossman said.
In the large-school division, Pittsford was first, followed by Bethlehem and Shenendehowa.
Not lost on Crossman was the fact that when he emailed his swimmers with the news, it was a reminder of more normal times as they stay in place during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Immediately I got emails saying, 'we're psyched,' 'that's awesome,' " Crossman said. "They're out of school, missing their friends — if it's a little ray of sunshine, we'll take it."
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!