Glens Falls edges Hudson Falls-South High

GLENS FALLS 81,
HUDSON FALLS-SOUTH HIGH 79
Home Team: Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Cygan, Russo, Canale, Gorton) 2:21.52, 2. Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 2:40.45.
200 Freestyle: 1. Addison Gorton (GF) 2:30.15, 2. Emma Albrecht (HF-SGF) 2:37.56, 3. Katherine Lieberth (GF) 2:38.65.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Claire Cygan (GF) 3:04.04, 2. Erin Manning (HF-SGF) 3:20.11, 3. Alyssa Harper (HF-SGF) 4:17.50.
50 Freestyle: 1. Emma Canale (GF) 28.91, 2. Caroline Lieberth (GF) 32.66, 3. Lana Graves (HF-SGF) 33.20.
Diving: 1. Annabelle Lindsay (HF-SGF) 198.60.
100 Butterfly: 1. Isabella Basile (HF-SGF) 1:10.31, 2. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:12.69, 3. Kloe Russo (GF) 1:24.84.
100 Freestyle: 1. Addison Gorton (GF) 1:09.65, 2. Claire Cygan (GF) 1:10.75, 3. Emma Albrecht (HF-SGF) 1:12.57.
500 Freestyle: 1. Emma Canale (GF) 6:35.25, 2. Alivia Fish (HF-SGF) 7:28.24, 3. Caroline Lieberth (GF) 7:37.40.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls (Lindsay, Albrecht, Manning, Basile) 2:06.67, 2. Glens Falls 2:12.96, 3. Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 2:43.82.
100 Backstroke: 1. Isabella Basile (HF) 1:07.71, 2. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:11.30, 3. Annabelle Lindsay (HF) 1:13.57,
100 Breaststroke: 1. Kloe Russo (GF) 1:21.54, 2. Katherine Lieberth (GF) 1:38.15, 3. Erin Manning (HF-SGF) 1:43.05.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls (Albrecht, Graves, Lindsay, Basile) 4:41.10, 2. Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 6:23.78
Records: Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls 0-4, Glens Falls 2-3