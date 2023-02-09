SHENENDEHOWA 102, GLENS FALLS 75
Home Team: Shenendehowa, Thursday
200 Medley Relay: 1. Shenendehowa (Killian, Barry, Keller, Goodwill) 1:49.36, 2. Glens Falls 1:51.22, 3. Shenendehowa 1:52.00.
200 Freestyle: 1. Haechan Kim (S) 1:52.67, 2. Joe Flood (GF) 1:53.39, 3. Matthew Upton (S) 2:03.61.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Conner Rudd (S) 2:05.01, 2. Julian Stedman (GF) 2:18.74, 3. Lucas Tong (S) 2:22.09.
50 Freestyle: 1. Carson Rath (GF) 23.14, 2. Gavin Hook (S) 24.05, 3. Will McCoy (S) 24.40.
Diving: 1. Mason LaCosse (S) 249.53, 2. Nathaniel Bloss (S) 223.05, 3. Ryan Healy (GF) 152.03.
100 Butterfly: 1. Nick Fisher (S) 59.87, 2. Seo Yeon Cho (S) 1:01.41, 3. Yi Wei Lim (S) 1:05.49.
100 Freestyle: 1. Joe Flood (GF) 51.55, 2. Ryan Graham (S) 56.08, 3. Jacob Mitola (S) 56.19.
500 Freestyle: 1. Lucas Durden (S) 5:23.84, 2. Julian Stedman (GF) 5:43.29, 3. Jack Greenleaf (S) 5:49.40.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Flood, DeSabarais, Guillet, Donlon) 1:44.17, 2. Shenendehowa 1:45.76, 3. Shenendehowa 1:47.49.
100 Backstroke: 1. Brady Keller (S) 1:02.43, 2. Jake Han (S) 1:03.87, 3. Cooper Simmons (S) 1:04.81.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Brady Gross (GF) 1:18.58, 2. Jackson Menard (GF) 1:19.53.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Stedman, Rath, Flood, Spory) 3:51.83, 2. Glens Falls 4:14.16, 3. Glens Falls 4:55.31.
Records: Shenendehowa 11-0, Glens Falls 7-3.