Glens Falls dominates Foothills Council boys swimming all-stars

Glens Falls dominated the Foothills Council boys swimming all-star team in the pandemic-disrupted 2020-21 season, placing two relay squads and three individuals in five events on the first team.
Carson Rath and Dylan Anselment were named to the first team in two individual events each, and both were part of the Indians' first-team 200-yard medley relay. Rath made the first team in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, while Anselment was a first-teamer in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
Anselment also made the first team with Glens Falls' 200 freestyle relay, with teammates Greg Frandsen, Joe Flood and Nolan Towers. Rath, Anselment, Towers and Jack Barry make up the first-team 200 free relay squad.
Glens Falls' Julian Stedman was the first-team selection in the 500 freestyle.
Queensbury's Aidan Ford was the Spartans' lone first-teamer, in the 100 breaststroke.
Foothills Council Boys Swimming All-Stars
First Team
200 Medley Relay — Glens Falls (Carson Rath, Jack Barry, Dylan Anselment, Nolan Towers)
200 freestyle — Carson Rath, Glens Falls
200 individual medley — Dane Dillenbeck, Gloversville-Mayfield
50 freestyle — Dylan Anselment, Glens Falls
Diving — Justin Kemmet, G-M
100 butterfly — Dane Dillenbeck, G-M
100 freestyle — Dylan Anselment, Glens Falls
500 freestyle — Julian Stedman, Glens Falls
200 free relay — Glens Falls (Dylan Anselment, Greg Frandsen, Joe Flood, Nolan Towers)
100 backstroke — Carson Rath, Glens Falls
100 breaststroke — Aidan Ford, Queensbury
400 free relay — Gloversville-Mayfield (Dane Dillenbeck, Alex Payne, Lukas Oathout, Logan Oathout)
Second Team
200 Medley Relay — Queensbury (Nick Brown, Noah Engel, Aidan Ford, Noah Crandall)
200 freestyle — Alex Payne, G-M
200 individual medley — Aidan Ford, Queensbury
50 freestyle — Joe Flood, Glens Falls
Diving — Jeremiah Hughes, G-M
100 butterfly — Nick Brown, Queensbury
100 freestyle — Greg Frandsen, Glens Falls
500 freestyle — Alex Payne, G-M
200 free relay — Queensbury (Grant Lamouree, Noah Engel, Noah Crandall, CJ VanGuilder)
100 backstroke — Nick Brown, Queensbury
100 breaststroke — Jack Barry, Glens Falls
400 free relay — Glens Falls (Luke Skellie, Greg Frandsen, Joe Flood, Carson Rath)
Honorable Mention
200 Medley Relay — Gloversville-Mayfield (Dane Dillenbeck, Logan Oathout, Aidan Armstrong, Lukas Oathout)
200 freestyle — Luke Skellie, Glens Falls
200 individual medley — Julian Stedman, Glens Falls
50 freestyle — Nolan Towers, Glens Falls
100 butterfly — Luke Skellie, Glens Falls
100 freestyle — Nolan Towers, Glens Falls
500 freestyle — Ryan Rawson, Glens Falls
200 free relay — Gloversville-Mayfield (Aidan Armstrong, Kyle Robare, Matthew Konakov, Alex Payne)
100 backstroke — Joe Flood, Glens Falls
100 breaststroke — Logan Oathout, G-M
400 free relay — Queensbury (CJ VanGuilder, Grant Lamouree, Nick Brown, Aidan Ford)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!