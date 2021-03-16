Glens Falls dominates Foothills Council boys swimming all-stars

Glens Falls dominated the Foothills Council boys swimming all-star team in the pandemic-disrupted 2020-21 season, placing two relay squads and three individuals in five events on the first team.

Carson Rath and Dylan Anselment were named to the first team in two individual events each, and both were part of the Indians' first-team 200-yard medley relay. Rath made the first team in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, while Anselment was a first-teamer in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Anselment also made the first team with Glens Falls' 200 freestyle relay, with teammates Greg Frandsen, Joe Flood and Nolan Towers. Rath, Anselment, Towers and Jack Barry make up the first-team 200 free relay squad.

Glens Falls' Julian Stedman was the first-team selection in the 500 freestyle.

Queensbury's Aidan Ford was the Spartans' lone first-teamer, in the 100 breaststroke.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0