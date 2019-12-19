Glens Falls' depth enough to top Queensbury

GLENS FALLS — Despite winning only two events Thursday, Glens Falls rode its second-, third- and fourth-place finishers to a 97-73 boys swimming victory over Queensbury.
Dylan Anselment won the 50-yard freestyle and swam on the Indians’ winning 200 freestyle relay as Glens Falls improved to 4-0.
Queensbury (1-2) got two wins each from T.J. Bearor, Aidan Ford and Nick Brown.
Glens Falls 97, Queensbury 73
200 medley relay: 1. Queensbury (Bearor, Ford, Brown, Caimano) 1:43.17, 2. Glens Falls 1:47.73, 3. Glens Falls 1:55.64.
200 freestyle: 1. T.J. Bearor (Q) 1:49.05, 2. Carson Rath (GF) 2:02.48, 3. Julian Stedman (GF) 2:06.67.
200 individual medley: 1. Aidan Ford (Q) 2:10.22, 2. Greg Frandsen (GF) 2:19.38, 3. Neil Hogan (GF) 2:20.62.
50 freestyle: 1. Dylan Anselment (GF) 23.30, 2. Ross Caimano (Q) 23.64, 3. Nolan Towers (GF) 23.80.
100 butterfly: 1. Nick Brown (Q) 57.44, 2. Neil Hogan (GF) 1:00.86, 3. Dylan Anselment (GF) 1:03.83.
100 freestyle: 1. Ross Caimano (Q) 52.19, 2. Nolan Towers (GF) 54.95, 3. Mitchell Skellie (GF) 55.33.
500 freestyle: 1. Nick Brown (Q) 5:30.71, 2. Julian Stedman (GF) 5:43.21, 3. Greg Frandsen (GF) 6:05.36.
200 free relay: 1. Glens Falls (Towers, Hogan, Anselment, Skellie) 1:38.29, 2. Glens Falls 1:44.61, 3. Queensbury 1:46.61.
100 backstroke: 1. T.J. Bearor (Q) 55.61, 2. Will Center (GF) 58.53, 3. Carson Rath (GF) 59.86.
100 breaststroke: 1. Aidan Ford (Q) 1:05.20, 2. Cyrus Guillet (GF) 1:13.63. 3. Jack Barry (GF) 1:13.87.
400 free relay: 1. Queensbury (Caimano, Brown, Ford, Bearor) 3:30.06, 2. Glens Falls 3:39.32, 3. Glens Falls 3:49.61.
