Glens Falls' depth enough to top Queensbury
Glens Falls' depth enough to top Queensbury

GLENS FALLS — Despite winning only two events Thursday, Glens Falls rode its second-, third- and fourth-place finishers to a 97-73 boys swimming victory over Queensbury.

Dylan Anselment won the 50-yard freestyle and swam on the Indians’ winning 200 freestyle relay as Glens Falls improved to 4-0.

Queensbury (1-2) got two wins each from T.J. Bearor, Aidan Ford and Nick Brown.

Glens Falls 97, Queensbury 73

200 medley relay: 1. Queensbury (Bearor, Ford, Brown, Caimano) 1:43.17, 2. Glens Falls 1:47.73, 3. Glens Falls 1:55.64.

200 freestyle: 1. T.J. Bearor (Q) 1:49.05, 2. Carson Rath (GF) 2:02.48, 3. Julian Stedman (GF) 2:06.67.

200 individual medley: 1. Aidan Ford (Q) 2:10.22, 2. Greg Frandsen (GF) 2:19.38, 3. Neil Hogan (GF) 2:20.62.

50 freestyle: 1. Dylan Anselment (GF) 23.30, 2. Ross Caimano (Q) 23.64, 3. Nolan Towers (GF) 23.80.

100 butterfly: 1. Nick Brown (Q) 57.44, 2. Neil Hogan (GF) 1:00.86, 3. Dylan Anselment (GF) 1:03.83.

100 freestyle: 1. Ross Caimano (Q) 52.19, 2. Nolan Towers (GF) 54.95, 3. Mitchell Skellie (GF) 55.33.

500 freestyle: 1. Nick Brown (Q) 5:30.71, 2. Julian Stedman (GF) 5:43.21, 3. Greg Frandsen (GF) 6:05.36.

200 free relay: 1. Glens Falls (Towers, Hogan, Anselment, Skellie) 1:38.29, 2. Glens Falls 1:44.61, 3. Queensbury 1:46.61.

100 backstroke: 1. T.J. Bearor (Q) 55.61, 2. Will Center (GF) 58.53, 3. Carson Rath (GF) 59.86.

100 breaststroke: 1. Aidan Ford (Q) 1:05.20, 2. Cyrus Guillet (GF) 1:13.63. 3. Jack Barry (GF) 1:13.87.

400 free relay: 1. Queensbury (Caimano, Brown, Ford, Bearor) 3:30.06, 2. Glens Falls 3:39.32, 3. Glens Falls 3:49.61.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

