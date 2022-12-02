Glens Falls cruises past Schenectady-Colonie

GLENS FALLS 108, SCHENECTADY-COLONIE 61
Home Team: Schenectady-Colonie
200 Medley Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Rath, Healy, Menard, Collins) 2:03.55, 2. Schenectady-Colonie 2:07.92, 3. Glens Falls 2:08.11.
200 Freestyle: 1. Joe Flood (GF) 2:01.83, 2. Vaughn Pollack (SC) 2:14.94, 3. Henry Guillet (GF) 2:19.60.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Carson Rath (GF) 2:21.89, 2. Tiernan Talbot (GF) 2:29.37, 3. Brendan Splonskowski (SC) 2:35.47.
50 Freestyle: 1. Julian Stedman (GF) 24.91, 2. Austin DeSabarais (GF) 25.70, 3. Gavin McKiernan (SC) 27.77.
Diving: 1. Ryan Healy (GF) 140.50, 2. Jared Reed (SC) 138.85, 3. Josef Frankenfeld (GF) 116.85.
100 Butterfly: 1. Joe Flood (GF) 1:05.66, 2. Brendan Splonskowski (SC) 1:13.04, 3. Jackson Menard (GF) 1:18.07.
100 Freestyle: 1. Julian Stedman (GF) 55.99, 2. Tiernan Talbot (GF) 1:00.63, 3. Henry Guillet (GF) 1:01.66.
500 Freestyle: 1. Carson Rath (GF) 6:03.78, 2. Jared Reed (SC) 6:30.49, 3. Luke Stevens (GF) 6:30.53.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Stevens, Gross, Donlon, Collins) 1:56.70, 2. Schenectady-Colonie 1:56.93, 3. Glens Falls 2:14.37.
100 Backstroke: 1. Austin DeSabarais (GF) 1:05.52, 2. Jack Frandsen (GF) 1:14.68, 3. Reese Hull (SC) 1:15.48.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Porter Reed (SC) 1:32.81.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Schenectady-Colonie (Vojnar, McKiernan, Reed, Stevenson) 5:01.55.
Records: Schenectady-Colonie 0-1, Glens Falls 1-0.